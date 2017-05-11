10 things to do: Experience medieval life at Longthorpe Tower

Have you ever wanted to be a valiant knight or fine lady?

Now’s your opportunity with this very special event - a Medieval Experience Day at Longthorpe Tower on May 13 and 14.

You’ll be dressed in authentic medieval costume before getting to sample medieval food, have a go at traditional crafts, make medieval cures, and try on a suit of armour. Sessions last two hours - at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm.

Booking is essential. For tickets call Peterborough Museum on 01733 864663.

Castor and Ailsworth Beer Festival

Prince of Wales Feathers, May 11-14

Pop along and sample beer from far and wide, including a Castor Festival Special, plus live music on Friday (The Claimed), Saturday (The Expletives) and Sunday (Palmerston Ukulele Band).

www.princeofwalesfeathers.co.uk

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

Showcase Cinema, May 18

Imelda Staunton plays Martha in the production screened live from Harold Pinter Theatre at 7pm. The critically acclaimed production follows Martha and her husband George having some after-hours drinks with a new professor and his wife, unfolding into toxic games and devastating truth-telling.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Peterborough Big Band

Deeping School, May 12

The concert, which gets under way at 8pm, is called “The Decade Show”, starting with the 1920s and going 10 years at a time up to the present day. Singing with the band are Maria and Josh.

www.peterboroughbigband.webplus.net

Rock ‘n’ Roll Evening

All Saints Church Hall, Paston, May 13

As part of its 800th anniversary events, All Saints Church will have you rocking to the songs of Eddie Cochran, Buddy Holly, Billy Fury and more with Lance Bloom.

Tickets are £5 on the night or ordered in advance by contacting Rev Mark Bridgen on 01733 579778 mark.bridgen@btinternet.com).

Charity Show

The Fleet, May 13

Hereward Harmony’s latest show has a line up including

Peterborough Concert Band, Peterborough Young Singers, Michael Keithson and Singchronicity Ladies Chorus .

bmcd30@yahoo.co.uk

I Dream In Colour

Norman Cross Gallery

There is still time to see the I Dream in Colour Vanda Harvey Retrospective Exhibition extended due to popular demand until May 20. The gallery is open to the public from Mondays to Saturday, 10am until 3pm.

Tel 01733 245189

Classical Reflection

Peterborough Cathedral, May 13

The Peterborough singing twins’ new album Echo entered the classical charts at number 3 this week. They will be launching the album and performing with special guests.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Love & Friendship

John Clare Theatre, tonight.

The latest offering from Peterborough Arts Cinema (7.30pm) sees beautiful young widow Lady Susan Vernon visit the estate of her in-laws to wait out the colourful rumours about her dalliances circulating through polite society.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

MCN Festival of Motorcycling

East of England Arena and Events Centre, May 13/14

Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, Suzuki and Yamaha will be bringing a selection of the very latest 2017 bikes for visitors to test ride and there’s family fun for all ages including the heart-stopping Wall of Death, plus the fantastic GET ON experience for beginner riders.

www.mcnfestival.com.