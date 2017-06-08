10 things to do - Elton, 80s icons, Take That and more

Elton John’s long awaited appearance at Peterborough’s Abax Stadium tops our round-up of things to do this week.

Elton John Concert

Icons of the 80s

Peterborough United’s Abax Stadium, June 11

In case it had passed you by, the one and only Elton John will be performing his greatest hits from the past five decades when he brings his Wonderful Crazy Nights tour to the city on Sunday evening. Support comes from Jake Isaac.

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Icons of the 80s

Peterborough Voices

Burghley House, June 10

Relive the golden decade with T’Pau, Go West and Nik Kershaw and expect to hear the likes of We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Heart and Soul and the classic China in Your Hand.

livepromotionsconcerts.co.uk

Werrington and District Flower Club

Take That Wonderland

Village Centre, tonight

There will be a demonstration with Tony Brown from 7.30pm. Entry fee is £5.00 for visitors.

werringtonanddistrictflowerclub.weebly.com/

Art Exhibition

City Gallery, Priestgate, until June 18

Showcasing local art work by Peterborough Regional College students, the gallery has chosen the 30 pieces that will be on display.

www.peterborough.ac.uk

Flower Festival

All Saints Church, Park Road, June 10 and 11

Enjoy the delights of the church’s annual Flower Festival on Saturday, 10am - 5 pm, and Sunday 12 noon - 4 pm. Admission is £1 , children free. There will be vintage teas , light lunches , lces, etc, available.

wwwallsaintspeterborough.org.uk

Peterborough Voices concert

Stamford Arts Centre, June 10

Under the direction of William Prideaux, the choir return for their annual summer concert, always a highlight of their busy schedule, performing choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows.

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Take That: Wonderland Live from the O2

Showcase Cinema, June 9

For those unable to get a ticket to the sold-out Take That concert, fear not. For one night only, Showcase will be showing the gig broadcast from London’s iconic O2 Arena. The concert, which celebrates the release of Take That’s eighth studio album, Wonderland, will be aired on Showcase’s state-of-the-art screens in high definition with surround sound, giving fans the chance to watch Wonderland Live, as if they were there in person.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Summer Music Festival

Peterborough Cathedral, June 9

The Opening Recital is by David Briggs, regarded as one of the world’s finest improvisers and his virtuoso performances thrill and entertain their audience in equal measure. Once described as a “magical musical millipede”, he is definitely one to watch as well as listen to.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Party in the Park

Itter Park and Parnwell Park, June 10

As part of its I Love My City project, KingsGate Community Church in Parnwell is hosting a free event with games, fun and refreshment, from 3pm to 4.30pm.

www.kingsgateuk.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight (Thursday)

Toni Erdmann is showing at 7.30pm. Winfried doesn’t see much of his working daughter Ines. He pays her a surprise visit in Bucharest, where she’s busy as a corporate strategist. Enter Toni Erdman, Winfried’s flashy alter ego.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk