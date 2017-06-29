10 things to do: A round-up of events in Peterborough

Look out for theatre, cinema, Oundle Fringe, art and music - not to mention Dane Baptiste at The Cresset Comedy Club when you plan the next week.

Oundle Fringe Week

One Eyed Cats

Oundle, June 30-July 7

The town will be buzzing with entertainers of all kinds in the town’s pubs, hotels, cafes and streets. From tribute bands to poetry, blues to rock, comedy performances to choirs, storytelling to swirling and kicking dance teams, it’s a fantastic week of entertainment and nearly all events are free. On the opening night, dance away the rest of the evening to the glorious rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm and blues band One Eyed Cats (£7).

www.oundlefringe.org

Comedy Club

Gables Funk Express

The Cresset, June 30

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Dane Baptiste heads the line-up with his brilliant free flowing cheeky comedy and hilarious observations. He’s appeared on Live at the Apollo and has his own BBC sitcom Sunny D currently showing on BBC1. Support comes from Kate Lucas , Tez Ilyas and Kevin McCarthy is compere for the night.

www.cresset.co.uk

Summer Fete

Peakirk-cum-Glinton Primary School, July 2

The village school plays host to its annual event from 1pm to 4pm with a barbecue, beer tents, car boot sale, facepainting and bouncy castle and more.

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

Various, July 1 and 2

Artists and crafts people in the Peterborough area open their studios, homes or other venues to the public to showcase their work. Visitors are welcome to have a look round, talk to the artists and learn about the techniques and materials involved. Entry is free. All the artists will have original work for sale and often cards and prints available for sale.

www.paos.org.uk

Columbinus

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, June 29

Columbinus is a play sparked by the April 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, USA. It is a meeting of fact and fiction that illuminates the realities of adolescent culture by exploring the events surrounding the shootings. Performed by pupils from Chadwick School, California as part of their UK theatre tour.

www.stahltheatre.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight tells the tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Gables: Funk Express

The Solstice, June 30

Cancer Research UK will benefit from the event featuring a great line-up of local DJs -Mark Goodliff, Eddie Nash, Otis Roberts, John Covell, Asif Shaheed, Owen Wonder and DJ Narnas plus guest DJs. There will be music in the SolGarden Bar, Solstice Bar and Eden Room. Entry is £5.00 on the door.

The Resurrection of Cosmic Man

City Gallery, July 1

This family orientated exhibition sees James Johnson Perkins play with memory and nostalgia. There are retro games such as Etch-a-sketch and Twister, and MK Garrison’s costumed characters from Power Rangers, Minions and Star Wars.

vivacity-peterborough.com

That’ll Be The Day

The Cresset, tonight

Everyone’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll variety show returns with a fresh new line-up of sensational classic hits, spanning the 50s through to the 70s.

cresset.co.uk

Beer Fes

The Ploughman, Werrington, July 4-9

More than 50 real ales, live music and fundraising for Halle’s Wish.