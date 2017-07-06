10 of the best things to do this week (July 6)

Toby Wood on the Blue Plaque Trail, Battle Proms at Burghley, a summer fete and Thomas at Nene Valley Railway - there is something for everyone in store starting tonight.

Blue Plaque Trail Talk

Thomas at Nene Valley Railway EMN-160621-142046001

Werrington Village Centre, tonight

The Civic Society’s Toby Wood will talk to members of the Werrington Local History Group at 7.30pm.

werringtonlhg.wordpress.com

Battle Proms Concert

Burghley House, July 8

Pack up the hampers and champers and join the crowd at the annual Battle Proms Concert, returning to the stunning grounds overlooking Burghley House. With the magnificent Elizabethan house as the backdrop, concert-goers will be treated to an extraordinary afternoon and evening of entertainment at this party in the park featuring the 60 piece New English Concert Orchestra playing a host of well-known classical pieces. The Parachute Regiment and British Army’s official display team perform their spectacular freefall demonstration in the skies above the concert and there will be a dazzling firework spectacular!

www.burghley.co.uk

All Saints Paston Summer Fete

Itter Park, July 8

In association with The Friends of Itter Park, the fete will be held in the historic Itter Park there will be more than 20 different stalls, fairground rides, games, an art exhibition, a history tent featuring details of the ‘dig’ at the Roman site in Fane Road, and live entertainment from 12 noon to 4pm. Admission is free.

www.allsaintspaston.com

Oundle Fringe Week

Various locations, July 6-7

Fringe week draws to an end but there is still time to see entertainers of all genres in the town’s pubs, hotels, cafes and streets. You will find anything from tribute bands to poetry readings, the blues to thumping rock, comedy and maybe the odd Shakespearian ode or two.

www.oundlefronge.org

EAAA fund-raising show

Parkway Club, July 7

The Rag Dolls pay tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, so expect all the hits - Sherry , Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like a Man. There will be a raffle in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

07771 758142

Introduction to Sing For Life

Key Theatre, July 12

Sing for Life launches with introduction sessions from7-9pm. No previous singing experience is necessary, just a willingness to step out of your comfort zone, and give it a go ahead of a concert in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in September.

Email info@ peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk

Thomas Weekend

Nene Valley Railway, July 8 and 9

Thomas fans can travel to see him from any Nene Valley Railway station this weekend. Just jump on board the big steam train, buy a one day ticket and that will include everything including your travel up and down the whole of the line, enter tainment and a ride behind Thomas.

www.nvr.org.uk

Summer Recitals

Peter-borough Cathedral, July 12

The popular series of free summer recitals continues with Katie Schofield, mezzo soprano and Andrew Reid, organ.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Jim Jarmusch’s Gimme Danger documents the emergence of one of the most influential bands from the late 60s, The Stooges, fronted by Iggy Pop.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Colour Run

The Embankment, July 9

Members and staff from Fit4Less will be raising money for the Children of Adam charity. More than 20 brave runners will be taking part from 1pm until around 2pm and getting pelted with coloured paint for their trouble.