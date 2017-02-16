10 of the best things to do this week in Peterborough

Here is our weekly round-up of 10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week.

Escape Room

Storytelling at Queensgate

Escape Peterborough, Church Walk.

You just can’t escape the latest craze - escape rooms, which have now reached Peterborough. Basically you are locked in a room (such as the 221B Baker Street room above) and have to use elements around you to solve puzzles and escape.

escape-peterborough.co.uk

Half term fun

Get crafty at Wyevale

Wyevale Garden centre, Huntingdon, Feb 17 and 20

Make bird finger puppets

(Friday). Design your very own bird for a finger puppet show.Then on Sunday turn a terracotta pot into an owl and plant seeds.

wyevalegardencentres.co.uk

Diccon Hogger

Craft

Ferry Meadows, Feb 20

Make a bird box with the team at Ferry Meadows to take home with you for birds in your garden. All materials and tools provided. Join in from 10.30am-12.00noon and 1.30-3.00pm at the Discovery Den

www.neneparktrust.org.uk

Gardening group

Community Room, Serpentine Green, Feb 22

Check out a new gardening group called No Fear Gardening, for all ages and abilities, beginners to experts. Pop along from 7pm.

Details @nofeargardening

Storytelling

Queensgate Shopping Centre

Step into the wonderful world of Roald Dahl and be transported through wonderful adventures and magical stories - all

inside a giant peach!

The gigantic fruit will be rolling into the centre to capture the attention of the little ones, so join the storyteller for free magical tales throughout the day. Places are limited.

email marketing@queensgatecm.co.uk

Dance workshop

Key Theatre Studio, Feb 19

Diccon Hogger is the artistic Director of Base Dance, a double world record breaking innovative performance company which performs across the UK. Base Dance’s choreography fuses contemporary, urban and physical theatre styles with advanced contact work. Join Diccon to find out how you can adopt his style to inspire your own.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Walk

Peterborough Museum, Feb 16, 18, 19 and 21

The Crime and Punishment Walk tonight - a themed guided tour of the city centre - starts from Peterborough Museum at 7.30pm. On Saturday the Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre starts at 2pm. Discover the fascinating, dramatic and often gory stories from one of the most turbulent periods in our history – the time of the Tudors and the Stuarts (2pm). Finally, on Tuesday discover the city’s Haunted History with a costumed guide on the Ghost Walk. Tours start at 7.30pm and 8pm. Booking essential.

Details on 01733 864663

Presentation

WI Hall, Sawtry, tonight

Bound For Botany Bay - the story of local convicts sent to Australia - is the subject of a talk by Annie James, of the Huntingdonshire Family History Society, at Sawtry History Society’s meeting at 7.30pm. Members free, non-members £1.50.

Contact 01487 831441

Photography exhibition

St John The Baptist Church, city centre, Feb 20 to 25

Pop along between 10am and 4pm and enjoy some great work by the Peterborough Photographic Society.

peterboroughps.org.uk

Half term

Peterborough Cathedral, Feb 20 and 21.

What do a donkey and a king have in common? They’re both making music at Peterborough Cathedral!

Drop in from 10am to 4pm, and follow a musical trail, then in the Learning Centre make some crafts to take home.

Tel 01733 355307