10 of the best things to do this week in Peterborough

See if there is something for you in our weekly round of 10 things to do in and around Peterborough.

1 TALK

Disney's THE BFG

Werrington Local History Society, today.

Hear all about The Milton Estate – past and present - from Robert Dalgleish at the Werrington Local History Society’s meeting at Werrington Village Centre, Church Street , tonight at 7.30pm. Visitors welcome, £2.50 on the door.

Details: www.werringtonlhg.wordpress.com/werrington-local-history-group/about/

2 MUSIC

Steve Smart

Steve Smart at Sol Garden on Friday.

Gracing the decks in the SolGarden at The Solstice tomorrow is Steve Smart from Kiss FM playing his mix of house and anthems all night long. Steve is one of Kiss FM’s top DJs and his programme showcases the hottest new dance music to the nation. It’s free entry until 11pm.

Details https://twitter.com/djstevesmart

3 CONCERT

The Sixteen at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday.

With its own period instrument orchestra The Sixteen will perform Bach’s Magnificat with sopranos Katy Hill, Alexandra Kidgell and Charlotte Mobbs, alto Daniel Collins, tenors Jeremy Budd and Mark Dobell and bass Eamonn Dougan at 7.30pm.

Details www.thesixteen.com/whats-on/bach-magnificat-tour/ or 01904 651485 or Peterborough Information Centre on 01733 452336.

4 FILM

BFG at Oundle Cinema, Stahl Theatre, February 5 at 6pm.

Oundle Cinema celebrates BAFTA nominated films in February starting with Stephen Spielberg’s recent adaptation of The BFG, Roald Dahl’s delightful story, which stars Mark Rylance as the giant who takes a little girl, Sophie, on a tremendous adventure through Giant Country.

Details www.oundlecinema.org.uk or 01832 274734.

5 WORKSHOP

Beginners photography at Ferry Meadows February 3 at 1.30pm.

Join Ranger Ashley Wheal for a beginner’s course. If you have a camera then bring it along for some tips on how to get the best from it. It is free with a suggested donation of £2.

Details call Nene Park Trust on 01733 234193 or e-mail visitor.services@neneparktrust.org.uk.

6 ART

Castor and Ailsworth Society of Art at The Cedar Centre, February 9.

Artist Mo Teeuw will be using oil as her medium.

Her chosen subject is A Winter Landscape.

The demonstration commences at 7.30pm. Details members £3 and guests £4 (under 25s free).

7 WORKSHOPS

Sacrewell Farm, February 4

Workshops will combine the basic theories of grafting and pruning, followed by a series of practical demonstrations and plenty of hands on practice. Grafting Workshop 10 am – 12 midday . Pruning Workshop 2 pm – 4 pm.

Details www.sacrewell.org.uk

8 PSYCHIC MEDIUM

TJ Higgs at Stamford Corn Exchange, February 3.

TJ is today firmly placed as the UK’s foremost psychic medium and her broad appeal allows her to support private readings, live theatre appearances and events within the UK and internationally.

Details 01780766455.

9 CONCERT

Peterborough Big Band at St Matthews Church, Eye, February 9.

The concert will feature music from the 1950s to the present day.

Details www.peterborough bigband.webplus.net/

10 FILM

Peterborough Arts Cinema at John Clare Theatre, 7.30pm tonight.

The Idol is set in Gaza, synonymous to so many with conflict, destruction and despair, but to Mohammed and his sister Nour, it is their home where they play music, football and dare to dream.

Details www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk