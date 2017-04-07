10 of the best things to do this week

Our weekly round-up of things to do in Peterborough this coming week.
Easter activities
Burghley House
Enjoy drop-in Easter Craft Workshops on weekdays, ranging from decorated eggs to spring flowers, in the Sculpture Garden Classroom. The Fine Food Market will see pop-up market stalls spring up in the cobbled courtyard (April 8 and 9), and look out for the Easter Egg Hunt too.
www.burghley.co.uk
Motor City Vipers charity night
Brewery Tap, Saturday
Soul covers band, Motor City Vipers, host their sixth annual charity soul night, in association with Randall Rootz Community Music, to help raise funds and awareness for Sue Ryder Care at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.
www.MotorCityVipers.co.uk
Concert
St John’s Church, city centre, April 7
The highlight of the season - a visit from The Facade Ensemble, a group of talented young professionals specialising in 20th Century chamber music, for a performance of Arvo Pärt’s profoundly beautiful “Passio”, a 75 minute setting of the St John Passion that calls for the services of sixteen musicians and singers. St John’s is one of four venues around the country where “Passio” will be performed.
peterborough-cathedral.org.uk
Charity Sale
All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, April 8
Help the fundraising effort for the Chernobyl children’s appeal. Hundreds of bargains most £1 or under. Collectibles, books, toys, household items. Pop along from 10am to noon. Coffee and cakes.
Talk
John Clare Theatre, April 12
To commemorate the publication of John Clare’s lost novel ‘Memoirs of Uncle Barnaby’ and describe the story of how he came to uncover it at Vivacity’s Archives service in Peterborough Central Library, Roger Rowe will give a talk, entitled ‘Gleaning the Archives – the Rediscovery of John Clare’s Lost Novel’. Admission is free, One of Clare’s little known works, and his only known attempt at a novel, was unfinished and abandoned by the author in around 1830, but has been painstakingly recovered and restored through notes and manuscripts researched by Roger Rowe.
vivacity-peterborough.com
Memory Walk and Workshop
Pyramid Centre, Bretton, April 8
Add memories and ideas for Bretton on two banners asking ‘What was Bretton?’ and ‘What could it become?’ as they are carried on the walk.
Brettongreens.wordpress.com
Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
To help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Peterborough Arts Cinema, from 1947 comes Crossfire, featuring Robert Mitchum, Robert Young, Robert Ryan and Gloria Grahame.
www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Peterborough Civic Society talk
St Mark’s Church Hall, Apr 10
David Reeve, a former head of Norfolk Police’s Royalty Protection Squad will give a talk at 7.30pm “Recollections from protecting our Royals at
Sandring-ham.”
peterborough civicsociety.org.uk
Walk
Peterborough Museum, Saturday, 2pm
Take a Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre.
01733 864663
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.