10 of the best things to do this week

Our weekly round-up of things to do in Peterborough this coming week.

Easter activities

The Facade Ensemble

Burghley House

Enjoy drop-in Easter Craft Workshops on weekdays, ranging from decorated eggs to spring flowers, in the Sculpture Garden Classroom. The Fine Food Market will see pop-up market stalls spring up in the cobbled courtyard (April 8 and 9), and look out for the Easter Egg Hunt too.

www.burghley.co.uk

Motor City Vipers charity night

Crossfire

Brewery Tap, Saturday

Soul covers band, Motor City Vipers, host their sixth annual charity soul night, in association with Randall Rootz Community Music, to help raise funds and awareness for Sue Ryder Care at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

www.MotorCityVipers.co.uk

Concert

John Clare Photo: National Portrait Gallery London EMN-150707-100033001

St John’s Church, city centre, April 7

The highlight of the season - a visit from The Facade Ensemble, a group of talented young professionals specialising in 20th Century chamber music, for a performance of Arvo Pärt’s profoundly beautiful “Passio”, a 75 minute setting of the St John Passion that calls for the services of sixteen musicians and singers. St John’s is one of four venues around the country where “Passio” will be performed.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Charity Sale

All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, April 8

Help the fundraising effort for the Chernobyl children’s appeal. Hundreds of bargains most £1 or under. Collectibles, books, toys, household items. Pop along from 10am to noon. Coffee and cakes.

Talk

John Clare Theatre, April 12

To commemorate the publication of John Clare’s lost novel ‘Memoirs of Uncle Barnaby’ and describe the story of how he came to uncover it at Vivacity’s Archives service in Peterborough Central Library, Roger Rowe will give a talk, entitled ‘Gleaning the Archives – the Rediscovery of John Clare’s Lost Novel’. Admission is free, One of Clare’s little known works, and his only known attempt at a novel, was unfinished and abandoned by the author in around 1830, but has been painstakingly recovered and restored through notes and manuscripts researched by Roger Rowe.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Memory Walk and Workshop

Pyramid Centre, Bretton, April 8

Add memories and ideas for Bretton on two banners asking ‘What was Bretton?’ and ‘What could it become?’ as they are carried on the walk.

Brettongreens.wordpress.com

Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

To help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Peterborough Arts Cinema, from 1947 comes Crossfire, featuring Robert Mitchum, Robert Young, Robert Ryan and Gloria Grahame.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Peterborough Civic Society talk

St Mark’s Church Hall, Apr 10

David Reeve, a former head of Norfolk Police’s Royalty Protection Squad will give a talk at 7.30pm “Recollections from protecting our Royals at

Sandring-ham.”

peterborough civicsociety.org.uk

Walk

Peterborough Museum, Saturday, 2pm

Take a Hidden Heritage guided tour of the city centre.

01733 864663