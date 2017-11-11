WORLD RANKINGS: Peterborough rower is at number one

Peterborough’s James Fox is ranked at number one in the latest world para rowing rankings.
The 25 year-old former Jack Hunt School pupil who learned his trade with Peterborough City Rowing Club, has won four world titles and was a Paralympic champion in 2016.
Ranking points are awarded for medalling at a Paralympic or Senior World Championship Regatta. Scoring regattas go back to include the two most recent Paralympics and the World Championships in between.
The top five are:
1 James Fox - GREAT BRITAIN
Age - 25
2017 World Championships - Gold in PR3 Mix 4+
2016 Paralympics - Gold in LTAMix4+
2015 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+
2014 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+
2013 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+
2 Erik Horrie - AUSTRALIA
Age - 38
2017 World Championships - Gold in PR1 M1x
2016 Paralympics - Silver in ASM1x
2015 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x
2014 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x
2013 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x
2012 Paralympics - Silver in ASM1x
3 Grace Clough - GREAT BRITAIN
Age - 26
2017 World Championships - Gold in PR3 Mix 4+
2016 Paralympics - Gold in LTAMix4+
2015 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+
2014 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+
#4 Roman Polianskyi - UKRAINE
Age - 28
2017 World Championships - Silver in PR1 M1x
2016 Paralympics - Gold in ASM1x
5= Zachary Burns, Danielle Hansen, Jaclyn Smith - UNITED STATES
Age - 20, 24, 24
2017 World Championships - Silver in PR3 Mix4+
2016 Paralympics - Silver in LTAMix4+
2015 World Championships - Silver in LTAMix4+
2014 World Championships - Silver in LTAMix4+