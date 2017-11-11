WORLD RANKINGS: Peterborough rower is at number one

Have your say

Peterborough’s James Fox is ranked at number one in the latest world para rowing rankings.

The 25 year-old former Jack Hunt School pupil who learned his trade with Peterborough City Rowing Club, has won four world titles and was a Paralympic champion in 2016.

Ranking points are awarded for medalling at a Paralympic or Senior World Championship Regatta. Scoring regattas go back to include the two most recent Paralympics and the World Championships in between.

The top five are:

1 James Fox - GREAT BRITAIN

Age - 25

2017 World Championships - Gold in PR3 Mix 4+

2016 Paralympics - Gold in LTAMix4+

2015 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+

2014 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+

2013 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+

2 Erik Horrie - AUSTRALIA

Age - 38

2017 World Championships - Gold in PR1 M1x

2016 Paralympics - Silver in ASM1x

2015 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x

2014 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x

2013 World Championships - Gold in ASM1x

2012 Paralympics - Silver in ASM1x

3 Grace Clough - GREAT BRITAIN

Age - 26

2017 World Championships - Gold in PR3 Mix 4+

2016 Paralympics - Gold in LTAMix4+

2015 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+

2014 World Championships - Gold in LTAMix4+

#4 Roman Polianskyi - UKRAINE

Age - 28

2017 World Championships - Silver in PR1 M1x

2016 Paralympics - Gold in ASM1x

5= Zachary Burns, Danielle Hansen, Jaclyn Smith - UNITED STATES

Age - 20, 24, 24

2017 World Championships - Silver in PR3 Mix4+

2016 Paralympics - Silver in LTAMix4+

2015 World Championships - Silver in LTAMix4+

2014 World Championships - Silver in LTAMix4+