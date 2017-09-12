WORLD MASTERS: Gold medal for Peterborough City’s great eight

A Peterborough City Women’s eight won a gold medal at the World Masters Regatta on Lake Beld in Slovenia.

Over the four day event, more than 10 categories were entered by City club members, the majority finishing in the top five out of the eight crews in each heat. However the club’s leading ladies were Sarah Sheldrick, Kate Read, Emma Richardson, Hayley Marsters, Anita Carter, Gemma Singleton, Gail Parker, Tina Allen and cox Hannah Parker, despite facing tough competition from across the world in the women’s Masters A eight event. However after a blistering start, the Peterborough crew dominated the race throughout, crossing the finishing line over two boat lengths ahead of the Norwegian crew in second place.

The dedication over recent months had paid off for the ladies, two of whom (Sheldrick and Read) were only novices less than a month ago, before winning at the Peterborough Summer Regatta in August. However despite their little experience, with the help and support from their coach Ian Palmer and boatman Steve Taylor, the ladies were able to grow and succeed in the sport, and achieved something that they wouldn’t believe to have been possible a year ago.

There were also two other women’s eights competing at the event. Hannah Parker coxed both the B eight of Sarah Sheldrick, Kate Read, Emma Richardson, Hayley Marsters, Gail Parker, Gemma Singleton, Carole Hook, Tina Allen and the C eight of Elizabeth Pulford, Anita Carter, Sally Horrocks, Jo Canton, Gail Parker, Hayley Marsters, Carole Hook, Tina Allen to a fourth place finish, both eights finishing three seconds behind third position. Marsters also finished fourth in the Masters D coxless four when she joined other British rowers to form a composite crew, and Hook also joined with a British rower from Mortlake in the Masters B double, and finished sixth.

Club member Tim Ellis, representing the Royal Air Force, came third in a single sculls in a time of 4:00.45, only four seconds away from another British sculler in first. He beat this time the following day when he came third in the men’s C event, with a time of 3:56.40, less than 10 seconds off a medal. The following day Ellis was joined by fellow Peterborough club member Jack Ward, where they achieved 6th place in the Men’s E double event. Ward also competed in single scull events, finishing fifth in both the D and E categories.

Another fifth place was achieved by Sarah Sheldrick, Kate Read, Emma Richardson, Gemma Singleton and cox Hannah Parker in the Women’s A coxed four event. Anita Carter and Joan Heath competed in both the Women’s D and E double scull events, finishing fourth in the E category and sixth in the D category.