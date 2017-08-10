WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fox and Neill named in GB squad

Two Peterborough oarsmen have today (August 10) been named in the Great Britain team to compete at the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, between September 24 and October 1.
Former Jack Hunt School pupil James Fox, a gold medallist at the Rio Paralympics, is in the PR3 mixed coxed four (PR3 Mix4+) while Adam Neill, who attended King’s School, is in the eight.
Both were members of Peterborough City Rowing Club.
GB crews selected
Men’s squad
Pair
Tom Jeffery (Club: Leander Club/Hometown: Plymouth)
Tom George (Leander Club/Oxford)
Coach: Rob Dauncey
Coxed pair
Tim Clarke (Leander Club/Henley-on-Thames)
Tom Ford (Leander Club/Holmes Chapel)
Harry Brightmore (cox) (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Chester)
Coach: Rob Dauncey
Lightweight pair
Joel Cassells (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Coleraine)
Sam Scrimgeour (Molesey BC/Kirriemuir)
Coaches: Rob Dauncey/Dan Moore
Four
Matt Rossiter (Leander Club/Newbury)
Moe Sbihi (Molesey BC/Surbiton)
Mat Tarrant (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Shepperton)
Will Satch (Leander Club/Henley-on-Thames)
Coach: Jurgen Grobler
Eight
Ollie Cook (Oxford Univ. BC/Windsor)
Callum McBrierty (Leander Club/Edinburgh)
Jacob Dawson (Leander Club/Plymouth)
Adam Neill (Leander Club/Peterborough)
Tom Ransley (Leander Club/Ashford, Kent)
Alan Sinclair (Leander Club/Inverness)
James Rudkin (Newcastle Univ. BC/Litchborough)
Lance Tredell (Cambridge Univ. BC/Altrincham)
Henry Fieldman (cox) (Molesey BC/London)
Coach: Christian Felkel
Single scull
Tom Barras (Leander Club/Staines)
Coach: Paul Stannard
Lightweight double scull
Sam Mottram (Leander Club/Stoke Mandeville)
Jamie Copus (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Watlington)
Coach: Hamish Burrell
Quadruple scull
Jack Beaumont (Leander Club/Maidenhead)
Jonny Walton (Leander Club/Leicester)
John Collins (Leander Club/Twickenham)
Peter Lambert (Leander Club/Maidenhead)
Coach: Paul Stannard
Lightweight quadruple scull
Gavin Horsburgh (Edinburgh Univ. BC/Lochwinnoch)
Peter Chambers (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Coleraine)
Ed Fisher (Leander Club/Nottingham)
Zak Lee-Green (Agecroft/Cardiff)
Coach: Dan Moore
Men’s reserves
Frazier Christie (Leander Club/Bath)
Cameron Buchan (Leander Club/Dunipace)
Oliver Wynne-Griffith (Leander Club/Guildford)
Women’s squad
Pair
Holly Hill (Cambridge Univ. Women’s BC/Gossington)
Melissa Wilson (Cambridge Univ. Women’s BC/Edinburgh)
Coaches: Paul Thompson/James Harris
Eight
Anastasia Chitty (Leander Club/Oxford)
Rebecca Chin (Agecroft/Deganwy)
Fiona Gammond (Leander Club/Bicester)
Katherine Douglas (Leander Club/Edinburgh)
Josephine Wratten (Leander Club/Middlesbrough)
Holly Norton (Leander Club/Johannesburg)
Karen Bennett (Leander Club/Edinburgh)
Rebecca Shorten (Imperial College BC/Belfast)
Matilda Horn (cox) (Univ. of London BC/Windsor)
Coaches: James Harris/Paul Thompson
Single scull
Victoria Thornley (Leander Club/Wrexham)
Coach: Paul Reedy
Lightweight double scull
Katherine Copeland (Leander Club/Ingleby Barwick)
Emily Craig (Univ. of London BC/Mark Cross)
Coach: Darren Whiter
Quadruple scull
Beth Bryan (Leander Club/Stockton-on-Tees)
Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne (Reading RC/Hereford)
Holly Nixon (Leander Club/Enniskillen)
Fourth rower to be confirmed
Coaches: Paul Thompson/James Harris
Lightweight quadruple scull
Maddie Arlett (Edinburgh Univ. BC/Selkirk)
Robyn Hart-Winks (Univ. of London BC/Kirriemuir)
Eleanor Piggott (Wallingford RC/Bedford)
Gemma Hall (Wallingford RC/Wargrave)
Coach: Ben Reed
Women’s reserves
Alice Baatz (Agecroft/Winchester)
Georgia Francis (Imperial College BC/Newbury)
Ellie Lewis (Agecroft/Marlow)
Para-rowing squad
PR1 single scull
Andy Houghton (Maidenhead RC/Newbury)
Coach: Tom Dyson
PR3 mixed coxed four
Oliver Stanhope (Molesey BC/Hampton)
Grace Clough (Nottingham RC/Sheffield)
Giedre Rakauskaite (Worcester RC/Worcester)
James Fox (Univ. of London BC/Peterborough)
Anna Corderoy (cox) (Molesey BC/Stroud)
Coach: Nick Baker
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.