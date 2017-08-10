Search

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fox and Neill named in GB squad

James Fox wins gold in Rio.
Two Peterborough oarsmen have today (August 10) been named in the Great Britain team to compete at the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, between September 24 and October 1.

Former Jack Hunt School pupil James Fox, a gold medallist at the Rio Paralympics, is in the PR3 mixed coxed four (PR3 Mix4+) while Adam Neill, who attended King’s School, is in the eight.

Adam Neill.

Both were members of Peterborough City Rowing Club.

GB crews selected

Men’s squad

Pair

Tom Jeffery (Club: Leander Club/Hometown: Plymouth)

Tom George (Leander Club/Oxford)

Coach: Rob Dauncey

Coxed pair

Tim Clarke (Leander Club/Henley-on-Thames)

Tom Ford (Leander Club/Holmes Chapel)

Harry Brightmore (cox) (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Chester)

Coach: Rob Dauncey

Lightweight pair

Joel Cassells (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Coleraine)

Sam Scrimgeour (Molesey BC/Kirriemuir)

Coaches: Rob Dauncey/Dan Moore

Four

Matt Rossiter (Leander Club/Newbury)

Moe Sbihi (Molesey BC/Surbiton)

Mat Tarrant (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Shepperton)

Will Satch (Leander Club/Henley-on-Thames)

Coach: Jurgen Grobler

Eight

Ollie Cook (Oxford Univ. BC/Windsor)

Callum McBrierty (Leander Club/Edinburgh)

Jacob Dawson (Leander Club/Plymouth)

Adam Neill (Leander Club/Peterborough)

Tom Ransley (Leander Club/Ashford, Kent)

Alan Sinclair (Leander Club/Inverness)

James Rudkin (Newcastle Univ. BC/Litchborough)

Lance Tredell (Cambridge Univ. BC/Altrincham)

Henry Fieldman (cox) (Molesey BC/London)

Coach: Christian Felkel

Single scull

Tom Barras (Leander Club/Staines)

Coach: Paul Stannard

Lightweight double scull

Sam Mottram (Leander Club/Stoke Mandeville)

Jamie Copus (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Watlington)

Coach: Hamish Burrell

Quadruple scull

Jack Beaumont (Leander Club/Maidenhead)

Jonny Walton (Leander Club/Leicester)

John Collins (Leander Club/Twickenham)

Peter Lambert (Leander Club/Maidenhead)

Coach: Paul Stannard

Lightweight quadruple scull

Gavin Horsburgh (Edinburgh Univ. BC/Lochwinnoch)

Peter Chambers (Oxford Brookes Univ. BC/Coleraine)

Ed Fisher (Leander Club/Nottingham)

Zak Lee-Green (Agecroft/Cardiff)

Coach: Dan Moore

Men’s reserves

Frazier Christie (Leander Club/Bath)

Cameron Buchan (Leander Club/Dunipace)

Oliver Wynne-Griffith (Leander Club/Guildford)

Women’s squad

Pair

Holly Hill (Cambridge Univ. Women’s BC/Gossington)

Melissa Wilson (Cambridge Univ. Women’s BC/Edinburgh)

Coaches: Paul Thompson/James Harris

Eight

Anastasia Chitty (Leander Club/Oxford)

Rebecca Chin (Agecroft/Deganwy)

Fiona Gammond (Leander Club/Bicester)

Katherine Douglas (Leander Club/Edinburgh)

Josephine Wratten (Leander Club/Middlesbrough)

Holly Norton (Leander Club/Johannesburg)

Karen Bennett (Leander Club/Edinburgh)

Rebecca Shorten (Imperial College BC/Belfast)

Matilda Horn (cox) (Univ. of London BC/Windsor)

Coaches: James Harris/Paul Thompson

Single scull

Victoria Thornley (Leander Club/Wrexham)

Coach: Paul Reedy

Lightweight double scull

Katherine Copeland (Leander Club/Ingleby Barwick)

Emily Craig (Univ. of London BC/Mark Cross)

Coach: Darren Whiter

Quadruple scull

Beth Bryan (Leander Club/Stockton-on-Tees)

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne (Reading RC/Hereford)

Holly Nixon (Leander Club/Enniskillen)

Fourth rower to be confirmed

Coaches: Paul Thompson/James Harris

Lightweight quadruple scull

Maddie Arlett (Edinburgh Univ. BC/Selkirk)

Robyn Hart-Winks (Univ. of London BC/Kirriemuir)

Eleanor Piggott (Wallingford RC/Bedford)

Gemma Hall (Wallingford RC/Wargrave)

Coach: Ben Reed

Women’s reserves

Alice Baatz (Agecroft/Winchester)

Georgia Francis (Imperial College BC/Newbury)

Ellie Lewis (Agecroft/Marlow)

Para-rowing squad

PR1 single scull

Andy Houghton (Maidenhead RC/Newbury)

Coach: Tom Dyson

PR3 mixed coxed four

Oliver Stanhope (Molesey BC/Hampton)

Grace Clough (Nottingham RC/Sheffield)

Giedre Rakauskaite (Worcester RC/Worcester)

James Fox (Univ. of London BC/Peterborough)

Anna Corderoy (cox) (Molesey BC/Stroud)

Coach: Nick Baker