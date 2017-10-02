WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Another top title for Fox in Florida

Peterborough para-rower James Fox won another gold medal at the World Championships in Florida over the weekend.

The 25 year-old former Jack Hunt schoolboy was in the Team GB PR3 mixed coxed four that totally dominated their event at Sarasota.

In the final Fox was joined by Oliver Stanhope, Grace Clough, Giedre Rakauskaite and cox Anna Corderoy and they stormed home 23 seconds clear of the USA.

The four broke their own world best time in the process, crossing the finish line in 6:55.70 and making two of the crew - Fox and Clough - reigning Paralympic and World champions.

Clough said: “It’s great to have the title for another year. We had a race plan and we stuck to it after leading right from the start. Anna called it perfectly and we were almost time-trialling to break the record. We’ve set the standard but we know the rest of the world will move on so a lot more hard work will go back into this boat.”

Fox, who started rowing with Peterborough City Rowing Club when he was 11, is now a member of the Leander Club. He is currently unbeaten during an outstanding senior para-rowing career. He also won world titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Another former Peterborough City oarsman, former King’s School pupil Adam Neill, was in the men’s eight that won the B final meaning a seventh place finish overall.

Team GB finished the championships with seven medals - the only gold coming from Fox and his crewmates.