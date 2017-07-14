Win £1,000 for your community project or sports club with Skip of Gold

Do you need help funding a community project or a local sports club?

Well you can win £1,000 to help fund a community project or sports club with the Mick George Skip of Gold competition.

Simply tell us what you are going to be spending the money on and why YOU deserve to win!

Whether you’re a church group looking to raise money or a sports team in need of new kit and equipment, £1,000 is up for grabs.

How it works

Entries are open until July 19 2017. Finalists will then be announced on July 27. Voting is between July 27 and August 30 with the winner announced on September 7.

To enter email marketing@mickgeorge.co.uk with ‘Skip of Gold’ in the subject line, call 0800 587 3329 or visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pborogold