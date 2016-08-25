Were you inspired by Team GB?

Peterborough City Rowing Club are holding some taster sessions in a bid to attract newcomers to the sport on the back of our success at the Rio Olympics.

A team of qualified coaches and top rowers within the club will be on hand for two three-hour sessions next month at Thorpe Meadows.

Those who attend will get the opportunity to try out the sport on indoor rowing machines and in boats on the water.

The day will end with a barbecue and a chat with coaches.

The sessions are on Saturday September 17 and Saturday September 24 from 1pm to 4pm.

Tickets cost £13.25 and further details are available from Steve Brown at rowcoach@btinternet.com or the club website at http://www.peterboroughcityrowing.co.uk