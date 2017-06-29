Veteran Jennings still rules the roost in Europe

Two Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members made the podium at the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Dusseldorf at the weekend.

And in top spot once again was the club’s super veteran Georgina Jennings.

Georgina Jennings on top of the podium.

She retained her title in the 70-74 year category while Jonathan Oakey took the silver in the 16-19 year age group.

Jennings won the race by 86 seconds, having taken a commanding lead on the bike, where she was four minutes quicker than any of her rivals.

She was over two and a half minutes down in the swim, to a German competitor, but had the fastest bike and run to complete a resounding victory.

She said: “The worst part was after swimming in the basin of the Rhine. We had 60 steps to climb to reach the bridge before the long, long run to transition and it was windy on the bridge, so we had to hang on tight.

“There were quite a few crashes on the bike but I did okay.

“I ran okay as well as the weather was good. I was elated with the win, but felt shattered afterwards”.

Oakey’s second place was all the more creditable seeing as he is still only 17 and was racing against many older competitors. The winner, another Brit, was two years older than him.

PACTRAC results:

70-74 Age Group: 1 Georgina Jennings 1:40:58.

16-19 Age Group: 2 Jonathan Oakey 67:57.

20-24 Age Group: 9 Henry Morton 69:51.

45-49 Age Group: 40 Jonathan Crowley 77:22.

Elsewhere for PACTRAC Nathan Tweedie competed in the Elite race (swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 3-miles) at the Cardiff Triathlon and finished 13th in 58:33.

He was fourth out of the water and stayed with the lead pack on the bike before dropping a few places on the run.

Susie Freeman won her age group in the Monster Sprint Triathlon at Feltwell. She completed the 450-metre swim, 13-mile bike ride and 2.5-mile run in 70:19 for 14th place overall.

Steve Hope came eighth in his age group and 123rd overall in the Llandudno Sea Triathlon (swim 750 metres, bike 12 miles and run 3 miles) in a time of 80:41.

It was a good day for the club at the Cambridge Junior Triathlon.

Katie Tasker won the TS3 event and automatically qualified for the British Championships in August. Only the top 30 in Britain get an invite and Tasker had made the event for the last three years.

Olivia Corner was fourth in TS2 and Connor Walker was sixth in a very competitive boys race.