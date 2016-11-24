Vernon reaps the rewards for his outstanding 2016 results

Paul Vernon was the big winner when Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) held their annual presentation of awards at The Farmers in Yaxley on Saturday night.

He was rewarded for an outstanding 2016 with five trophies including the coveted club champion award for the first time.

Georgina Jennings receives her award from Steve Hope.

He collected the mini-series championship trophy for a third time and also picked up the veterans club championhip, the standard distance championship and the duathlon trophies.

Vernon was also the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series champion in 2016 with a perfect six-wins-out-of-six record and he was also a regular winner in the 2015/2016 Frostbite League.

Christina Cork took home two prizes - the female veterans club championship and the female mini-series title for the fourth time.

Georgina Jennings, a European champion and World Championship runner-up in 2016, won the PACTRACer of the Year Trophy for her sterling work over the years as membership secretary and for helping to put on the various club races.

Paul Lunn won the Outstanding Performance Trophy for his cracking London Marathon time. He also had some great age group results including two sub nine-hour Ironman times.

The Best Novice Trophy went to Aaron Godden who reduced his Mini-Series time down to 56:08 and came third in the Club Championships.

On the junior front it was Katie Tasker who caught the eye most in 2016.

She captured the Eastern Region TS3 (Under 15) title and represented the Eastern Region at the National Championships in Glasgow.

She won races at Norwich, Ipswich, Cambridge, St Albans, Whittlesey and Upminster and also claimed a number of second and third places on the podium.

The 16 senior trophies awarded were:

Club Champion: Paul Vernon.

Vets Champion - Paul Vernon.

Super Vets Champion - Chris Pike.

Female Champion - Abi Schofield.

Female Vets Champion - Christina Cork.

Female Super-vet Champion - Sue Burnett.

Mini-Series: Paul Vernon.

Female Mini-Series: Christina Cork.

Youth Champion: Josh Mould.

Mid-Distance: Mark Weathersby.

Standard Distance: Paul Vernon.

Duathlon: Paul Vernon.

Novice: Aaron Godden.

Most Improved: Debora Leininger.

Outstanding Performance: Paul Lunn.

PACTRACer of the Year: Georgina Jennings.

The four junior trophies awarded were:

Performance of the Year : Toby Cooke.

Spirit of Triathlon : Rhiannon Loutit.

Junior Athlete : Chloe Moore.

Senior Athlete : Katie Tasker.