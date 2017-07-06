Tweedie smashes the course record

Nathan Tweedie made a spectacular entrance into this year’s PACTRAC Mini-Series at Oundle, smashing the course record in the sixth race in the series.

He clocked a blistering 45:55 to beat Matt Gunby’s course record set in 2009 by 39 seconds.

Tweedie, who is training and racing with the British Elite Squad in Loughborough, also beat his own two year-old record for the swim by three seconds and equalled Gunby’s eight year-old run record.

Rob Hammond and Darren Kelly placed second and third respectively.

n There were good performances by three PACTRAC juniors who took part in the Super Series at Eton Dorney - a British Triathlon high performance event featuring the very best up-and-coming triathletes from across the country.

Jonathan Oakey, who made up 33 places on the bike, finished 16th in the junior men’s race and is now 19th overall in the Super Series rankings with two events to go.

In the Tristar 3 race Katie Tasker also did well on the bike and finished a creditable seventh overall while Olivia Corner placed 12th in the Tristar 2 event.

Tasker and Corner have been selected to represent the Eastern Region at the Inter Regional Championships at Mallory Park on Sunday August 28. Only the top 30 in the UK get an invite to race in this prestigious event.

n Two PACTRACers competed in the Bedford Sprint Triathlon (swim 400 metres, bike 15 miles, run 3 miles) and Marcus Widdess won the event outright by 49 seconds and Terry Murphy won his age group.

Results: 1 Marcus Widdess 65:23 (AG 1); 54 Terry Murphey 91:08 (AG 1).

Other PACTRAC results:

Ripon Triathlon ( Olympic distance): 282 Aaron Godden 2:24:59 (Age Group 53); 319 Steve Hope 2:26:58 (AG 12); 583 Sarah Haslam 2:40:55 (AG 11).

Holkham Outlaw Half-Ironman (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles): 75 Giles Cooper 4:53:24 (AG 2); 224 Andrew Chapman 5:21:09 (AG 37); 286 Simon Guerin 5:29:18 (AG 48); 366 Rory Suckling 5:39:12 (AG 47).

Edinburgh 70.3 Half-Ironman (swim 950 metres, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles): 213 Dave Patmore-Hill 5:26:56 (AG 24).