TRIATHLON: It’s a high five for Steadman

Star para-triathlete Lauren Steadman made it five European Championship wins on the trot in Kitzbuhel, Austria over the weekend.

The 24 year-old from Sawtry won the PTS5 women’s title at the ETU Paratriathlon European Championships completing the 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run in a time of 01:13:42 to win by over two minutes.

Runner-up Gwladys Lemoussu from France clocked 01:15:37 with Alisa Kolpakchy from the Ukraine third in 01:17:49.

It was Steadman’s first competition since taking the silver medal at the Rio Paralympics back in September.

She said: “I’ve had seven months off since Rio to complete my dissertation for my Masters degree so I was a bit nervous about how it was going to be. It’s been a long time off, so it’s really good to be back.”

Steadman’s gold was one of six won by Great Britain. The others came from Dave Ellis, Melissa Reid, Andrew Lewis, Cassie Cava and Jade Jones.

Head coach Jonathon Riall Said: “I think that’s as many titles as we’ve ever won at a championship. It is just fantastic.”

Steadman’s run of European Championship success reads: Alanya 2013, Kitzbuhel 2014, Geneva 2015 and Lisbon 2016.