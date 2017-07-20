TRIATHLON: Hope sprang eternal for patient Steve

Have your say

PACTRAC held the last Mini-Series of the season at Oundle with Jonathan Oakey recording his second win in two appearances.

Giles Cooper, racing in his first Mini-Series for three years recorded one of just three personal bests (PBs) on the night. He just caught newcomer Dan Wilson on the line to take second place in a race that attracted 26 entrants.

But it was Steve Hope who took the overall series trophy for the first time in its 31-year history.

Hope finished eighth inthe final race, almost five minutes behind Oakey.

Simon Hoppe has won the trophy eight times, followed by Dave Allsop and Paul Vernon with three apiece.

Susie Freeman was the first lady home in 16th place overall.

PACTRAC man Paul Vernon won the Royal British Legion RAF Sprint Series triathlon at RAF Cranwell by two minutes.

Vernon was 38th after the 400m swim, but was in the lead after a strong 12.5 mile bike ride and extended his advantage with a terrific three-mile run, finishing in 63.20.

Ros Goatly won her age group at the Market Bosworth Sprint Triathlon and finished fourth lady overall in a time of 87.42 for a 750m swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a three-mile run.

Rob Hammond won his age group in the Pitsford Triathlon at the Northampton Sailing Club. He finished seventh overall in 2.20.39 after a 1500m open water swim, a 25-mile bike ride and a 6.25 mile run.

Other PACTRAC members to take part were Wayne Stainsby, who finished 26th in 2.29.20 (seventh in age group) and Chris Brennan who was a place further back in 2.29.35 (fifth in age group).

Oakey finished a gallant second in an event at Box End near Bedford. He was fourth in the same race last year.

Oakey was ahead after a fast swim, dropped back on the bike, but led the race again midway through the run before being overhauled.

The PACTRAC man finished 24 seconds behind the winner, but a massive four minutes clear of third place.

Mark Bedford completed his first ironman triathlon at Bolton, three years after taking up the sport.

Bedford completed a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full marathon in 4.21.08.

Meanwhile, Ali Brightey completed the Long Course Weekend Marathon, in Tenby, Wales in 3:33:01 for 64th place overall.

PACTRAC athletes Sue Days and Anthony Brown will compete in the Ironman Zurich early in August.