Treble champion Jennings takes top PACTRAC prize

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) super veteran Georgina Jennings picked up the Outstanding Performance Trophy when the club held their annual prize presentation evening at the Kings Arms

in Polebrook on Saturday.

Jennings (72) completed a clean sweep of titles in 2017 winning the British National Sprint Championships in Strathclyde, the European Sprint Championships in Dusseldorf and the World Championships in Rotterdam.

Award winners were:

Club Champion: Rob Hammond (2nd Chris Pike, 3rd Steve Hope).

Female Club Champion: Susie Freeman (2nd Mariska Niemeijer, 3rd Hannah Bassett)

Veteran: Rob Hammond.

Female Veteran: Mariska Niemeijer.

SuperVeteran: Chris Pike.

Female SuperVeteran: Georgina Jennings.

Mini-Series: Steve Hope.

Female Mini-Series: Susie Freeman.

Junior: Jonathan Arnold.

Duathlon: Wayne Stainsby.

Mid-Distance: Paul Lunn.

Standard: Simon Hoppe.

Novice: Jonathan Arnold.

Most Improved: Nathan Tweedie.

Outstanding Performance: Georgina Jennings.

PACTRACer of the year: Graeme Hall.

Thank-you plaques were also presented to two retiring committee members Tristan Matthews and Graeme Hall.

n The fourth annual PACTRAC Peterborough Duathlon takes place on Sunday April 29 2018 and is now open for entries. See http://pactrac.co.uk/events/4215 for details and to enter. The event is held at Castor over the distances of run 4-miles, bike 18-miles and run 2.5 miles.

n PACTRAC’s Aaron Godden took three minutes off his personal best when clocking 1:28:34 in the St Neots Half-Marathon.

He said: “I had the run of my life and am so happy. Sub 90 minutes proved to be a tough nut to crack.”