Three age group wins for PACTRAC

Peterborough Triathlon Club had three members win their age groups at events over the weekend.

Marcus Widdess and Angela Wallis were both age group winners at the Nice Tri Triathlon at St Neots while Simon Hoppe achieved the feat in the Battle Of Bosworth Triathlon at Market Bosworth.

The St Neots race was a pre-World Championship test for Widdess, who is representing GB in the World Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam on September 17 alongside clubmates Hoppe, Georgina Jennings and Steve Hope.

And it proved to be an ideal warm-up as he finished second overall in the sprint race (swim 750 metres, bike 16 miles, run 3 miles) in a time of 1:09:47.

Wallis tackled the standard distance of swim 1500 metres, bike 27.5 miles, run 6.25 miles and she won her age group with a time of 3:04:39.

Hoppe chose the Bosworth event for his warm-up (swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 3 miles) and was third overall in 66:58.

He came out of the swim in fifth place and then had the fastest bike of the day. That put him up to second place at the start of the run, where he was just beaten in a sprint finish to come home third overall.

The Nice Tri event proved to be highly sucecssful for PACTRAC with seven of their eight members in action achieving a top three placing in their age group.

PACTRAC RESULTS

NiceTri Triathlon, St.Neots: Super Sprint (swim 400 metres, bike 6.25 miles, run 1 mile) - 15 Daniel Richardson 58:57 AG 3rd. Sprint (swim 750 metres, bike 16 miles, run 3 miles) - 2 Marcus Widdess 1:09:47 AG 1st; 14 Jon Crowley 1:14:55 AG 2. Standard distance (swim 1500 metres, bike 27.5 miles, run 6.25

miles) - 7 Michael Shadwell 2:21:43 AG 3; 10 Andrew Chapman 2:23:57 AG 2; 26 Steve Skelhon 2:34:41 AG 2; 89 Nick Park 2:54:06 AG 9; 111 Angela Wallis 3:04:39 AG 1st.

Battle of Bosworth Triathlon (swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 3 miles): 3 Simon Hoppe 66:58 AG 1.

Coniston End To End Swim ( 5.25 miles Coniston Water): 136 Mark Weathersby 2:41:16 AG 13.

Two PACTRACers ventured over to Bala in Wales for the standard distance triathlon at Lake Tegid, Bala. The weather was against the athletes all day, being wet, cold and windy and it was difficult to race in such conditions, with merely changing gear on the bike often being a challenge.

Results: 179 Aaron Godden 2:26:15; 274 Steve Hope 2:35:25.

Wendy Gooding is organising a “Ride for Guy” cycle ride on Sunday (September 10) from Gorilla Cycles in Oundle, to raise money for the Sepsis Charity.

Details are at http://pactrac.co.uk/forums/topic/766/#new-posts

Guy Gooding was fit and healthy but passed away on January 10 from Sepsis, an infection whereby the body attacks itself.