The only way is up for PSL Ain’t Going Down

PSL Ain’t Going Down are on the way up in the Peterborough World Rules Pool League.

After a poor start to their Jet Wednesday League camlaign, PSL have won their last two games and have moved off the bottom of the table into sixth spot.

The Quinns Muppets pool team of Paul Deney, Len Donnelly, Phil Brown, Ryan Anderson, Joe Haywood, Ant Pask and Bert Bowyer.

Their latest success came at home to Postie Pats when they took the honours 9-6 with three frames in a row in the third session courtesy of Kris Lord, Gary Sell and Adam Mills.

Top-of-the-table Court Jesters were away at Parkway and by the end of the second session, this match was already out of sight for Parkway with the Jesters 8-2 up helped, in no small way, by Steve Singh taking both his frames with a ‘break & dish!’

Parkway pulled two frames back via John Roe and Lynn Bridger in the final session but Jesters went on to win 11-4 to increase their lead at the top of the table.

There was a tight finish in the game between Court Gimme A Break and Court Kids with Carl Watkins clinching an 8-7 victory for GimmeA Break in the decider against Ivan Knight.

The featured YouTube Live-feed match saw Court Snapbacks beat Court At The Bar 9-6 thanks to Sean Hackett and Scott Beasley taking the last two frames.

Court At The Bar’s John Lord won all three of his frames, one of which was a cool ‘break & dish’.

In the Jet Thursday Knockout Cup semi-finals there was a comfortable win for Court Gold.

They were up against Quinns Muppets and wrapped it up in just two sessions in the featured YouTube Live-feed match.

Anthony Pask took both his frames for the Muppets before Andy Bunton won the all-important 10th frame.

The second semi-final match was an altogether different affair.

Cross Keys Silver were drawn at home to Court By The Cops and this went down to a ‘Black Ball Shoot-Out’ to decide the winner. Cross Keys Silver took the honours 5-3 to book their place in the final.

This ‘shoot-out’ was captured ‘live’ and can be viewed on PWR’s Facebook Page - Peterborough World Rules PWR