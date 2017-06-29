Youngsters get a buzz out of club championships

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) held their annual club championships at the weekend with 120 young swimmers age d 15 and under battling it out at the Regional Pool.

Two six year-olds, Emily Bridges and Emma Cushion, raced in the 25m backstroke on Sunday night and although they didn’t win they were thrilled just to have taken part.

George Whiteman.

The club’s Mini Squad coachKayleigh Elder, said: “To see both girls race, give it their all and thoroughly enjoy the experience without being phased by the enormous amount of noise coming from the balcony was simply brilliant.

“They were both beaming when they finished and without doubt we will be seeing lots more from them as they get older.”

Also at the younger end of the age scale, Salah Tajer (8) scored a mighty five golds out of five races.

Aime White, development coach, said: “ As the weekend went on and Salah started collecting his golds you could see the absolute determination to achieve five out five. Nothing was going to stop him doing this and he swam his heart out to get them. We are so proud of him – he has definitely caught the competitive racing bug.”

Matthew Newson.

Biggest gold medal winners were George Whiteman (12), Matthew Newson (14) and Sophie Galijaard (14), who all scooped nine, while Safford Hewitt-White (10) achieved eight golds from eight races.

Other big winners were: Amy Paget (11) 5 golds, Ruby Blakeley (10) 5 golds, Anatassja Herdien (12) 6 golds, Sophie Griffin (13) 6 golds and Connor Walker (13) 5 golds.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “It’s great to see our juniors come out and race, some for the first time.

“They really enjoy the atmosphere and they are buzzing to be part of it and be side by side with their older age group team-mates. Coming away with medals, ribbons and personal best times is very exciting for them and a great reward for all the training they do with with Kayleigh and Jo in the Mini. Squad.”

Salah Tajer.