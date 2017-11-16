William reaches three European finals

An Oundle School worker has just returned from Paris after swimming well for Great Britain in the European Championships.

William Roberts (18), a part-time groundsman at the school, was a member of the GB team that competed in the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation European Championships - an event which attracted 18 countries and 108 swimmers.

The GB Down Syndrome Team.

And William reached three finals, finishing seventh in the 100m breaststroke and sixth in the 50m breaststroke and the 100m individual medley.

William, who was a gold medallist at the GB National Special Olympic Summer Games, was selected to train and compete with the Down Syndrome Swimming (DSS) GB Team in January.

His mother and chair of Peterborough Special Olympic Swimming Group (PSOSG), Joh Sydenham, said: “This was a fantastic achievement for William’s first international competition.

“He started swimming when he was four and needed a little extra help. And that’s where the staff at Oundle Otters came in. They provided fantastic support and encouragement, literally teaching him hand over hand.”

