Treble gold for Burton as COPS make a big splash at regionals

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) had plenty to celebrate at the big East Region 2017 Winter Championships in Norwich.

They were on the crest of a wave at the University of East Anglia 50m pool after claiming 25 medals - 10 of them gold - at the meeting to finish second in the final medals table behind the mighty Hatfield Swimming Club.

Relay winners Rebecca Burton, Poppy Richardson, Mia Leech and Rachel Wellings.

The championships, for which swimmers had to qualify, was an open age group event which meant 12 and 13 year-olds were racing alongside senior swimmers.

“This is a fantastic experience for our younger age group swimmers as it has a long term focus,” said COPS head coach Ben Negus. “Only the very best get medals so it’s a motivation to be striving for over the next couple of years.”

COPS had a strong squad of 26 individual qualifiers competing aged between 12 and 18 plus several relay teams.

The COPS individual qualifiers were: Amelia Monaghan, Anna Blakeley, Brenna Howell, Connor Walker, Ella McGhie, Emma Leslie, Eve Wright, Harriet Salisbury, Harry Whiteman, Henry Pearce, Herbie Kinder, Holly Graves, Jamie Scholes, Lauren Harrison, Kenzie Whyatt, Matt Gray, Matthew Rothwell, Matthew Wouldham, Mia Leech, Myles Robinson-Young, Olivia Lee, Poppy Richardson, Rachel Wellings, Rebecca Burton, Sophie Griffin and Thomas Wiggins.

Rebecca Burton on top of the 50m breaststroke podium. She won two other individual gold medals.

Rebecca Burton had a great day, leading the way for COPS with a golden treble. She won the 50m and 100m breaststroke races and the 200m individual medley.

Amelia Monaghan and Jamie Scholes both won two gold medals and the other COPS racers to touch first in an individual final were Harry Whiteman and Rachel Wellings.

COPS medal winners:

200m Free Men – BRONZE – Myles Robinson-Young.

Amelia Monaghan after winning the 200m breaststroke.

400m IM Women – GOLD Amelia Monaghan; SILVER Mia Leech.

4 x 200m Free Relay Men – SILVER Harry Whiteman, Jamie Scholes, Tom Wiggins, Myles Robinson-Young.

200m Breast Women – GOLD Amelia Monaghan.

100m Fly Men – BRONZE Harry Whiteman.

100m Back Women – SILVER Rachel Wellings.

50m Breast Men – SILVER Tom Wiggins.

50m Breast Women – GOLD Rebecca Burton.

200m Back Men - GOLD Jamie Scholes BRONZE Harry Whiteman.

400m Free Relay Women - SILVER Poppy Richardson, Kenzie Whyatt, Anna Blakeley, Rachel Wellings.

200m IM Women - GOLD Rebecca Burton; BRONZE Amelia Monaghan.

200m Fly Women - SILVER Poppy Richardson; BRONZE Mia Leech.

200m Fly Men – BRONZE Harry Whiteman.

100m Breast Women – GOLD Rebecca Burton.

100m Back Men – Gold Jamie Scholes.

200m Free Men – BRONZE Myles Robinson-Young.

200m Back Women – GOLD Rachel Wellings.

400m Medley Relay Women – GOLD Rachel Wellings, Rebecca Burton, Mia Leech, Poppy Richardson.

Negus added: “We fielded a strong squad with most of the swimmers racing multiple times. Mia Leech and Amelia Monaghan led from the front by racing countless times, often going from race to race and putting in strong final appearances.

“Both girls showed real commitment to competitive racing and stayed focused throughout despite being so very busy.

“However, for me, the more impressive results this year came from the boys. Last year only Jamie Scholes scored a podium result. This year Jamie, Harry Whiteman, TomWiggins and Myles Robinson-Young all made the podium with multiple final appearances too.

“It’s been a strange meet because our younger youth ladies have had to step up and race 17+ year-olds in finals but they haven’t looked out of place at all.

“Finally this meet was more about seeing our swimmers execute better race skills under pressure and I feel the majority are definitely showing this now so we are learning and progressing in the right direction.”