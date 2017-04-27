SWIMMING: Spinley picked for European Junior Championships

Deepings Swimming Club’s Isabel Spinley has been selected to compete at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Israel.

The championships take place from June 28 until July 2 and Isabel is one of 37 swimmers chosen to represent Great Britain at the event.

Isabel Spinley (right) with clubmate Bailie Harrison.

According to the announcement on the British Swimming website, the country’s “brightest prospects” have been selected for the team.

The selections come off the back of the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last week and follow a strategy aimed at inspiring a generation of young athletes to commit to a journey towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic success by exposing them to high-level junior international competition.

Tim Jones, British Swimming head of elite development, will lead the team to Israel.

“We wrote a policy based on athletes standing up and racing for selection and this was followed,” he said. “Our ethos was to be inclusive rather than exclusive as we think it’s right to cast the net a little bit wider with the juniors who could be a significant force for us in three years’ time in Tokyo.”

Isabel follows in the footsteps of fellow Deepings swimmer Alex Wray who represented Great Britain at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Hungary last year.

She was chosen after an outstanding British Championships last week, where she finished third in the 200m butterfly Junior Final and qualified for the senior Open Meet 100m butterfly final, finishing eighth.