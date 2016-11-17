SWIMMING: Local coach selected for national programme

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) coach Ben Negus has been selected to take part in an exciting new programme aimed at creating the next generation of top class coaches.

Negus, from Ramsey, is one of 15 coaches selected from across the country to take part in Coach 2024.

The 14-month programme has been created by the ASA’s talent development team, England Programmes Swimming, to support the best coaches in the country and develop their abilities even further.

It will cover all aspects of coaching, from enhancing their technical skills to developing a greater awareness of themselves that will enable them to better support their athletes.

Negus is looking forward to joining the programme. He said: “I am proud and feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to be on the Coach 2024 programme.

“To know that our national governing body is prepared to invest in my long term education and broaden my skills as a coach gives me faith that I can achieve the kind of national and international success that I have always worked for.

“To have the opportunity to share ideas with 14 other like-minded coaches and expertise in the soft and hard skills of sport is an exciting prospect I look forward to.”

Grant Robins, England Programmes Swimming Team Leader, said: “We are dedicated to supporting our coaches to fulfil their potential and become the best coaches possible.

“Coach 2024 will help a cohort of 15 coaches become expert practitioners, both in the technical and soft skill aspects of their roles. The programme has been designed to test and challenge participants, embedding behaviour changes and technical improvements so they can support our swimmers at the highest levels.

“With the support of internal ASA staff and a strong line-up of external experts, we have produced an exciting and innovative programme. I am sure the group of coaches will benefit hugely from being part of this initiative and wish them all the best of luck.”

Coach 2024 launched yesterday (November 16). The successful applicants represent 15 swimming and para-swimming clubs across England.

The programme consists of a number of workshops and mentoring sessions that have been designed to test and challenge participants, embedding the British Swimming and England Programmes’ Team Coaching Principles into daily coaching practice.

The successful Coach 2024 applicants:

Kevin Brooks, Wycombe District SC

Josh Williamson, Guildford City SC

James Richards, City of Leeds SC

Dan Cross, Thanet SC

Janko Gojkovic, Hatfield SC

Amanda Booth, City of Oxford SC

Marc Spackman, Royal Wolverhampton School SC

Mike Taylor, City of Sheffield Swim Squad

Andy Wallace, Doncaster Dartes

Jo John, Exeter SC

Mark Lappin, Borough of Kirklees SC

Ben Negus, City of Peterborough SC

Barry Alldrick, Poole SC

Danny Thompson, City of Sunderland ASC

Alex Pinniger, UEA City of Norwich

