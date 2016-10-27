SWIMMING: Deeping club records tumble

Records tumbled when Deepings Swimming Club members took part in the Lincoln Vulcans Open Meet at Ponds Forge in Sheffield on Saturday (October 22).

The club had 25 swimmers in action and they produced 10 new club records, 15 wins, 33 second and third place awards, 56 personal bests and 50 county qualifying times.

First up in the 11 years age group was Jemma Housego and she won the 200m individual medley in a club record 2.48.17.

In the same event 16 year-old Isabel Spinley won her category and she too set a new club record with a time of 2.24.87.

And it didn’t end there for these two girls as Isabel went on to break not only the 50m fly record (29.39) during her 200m individual medley but also the 200m butterfly (2.17.68) and the 200m freestyle (2.08.91) record as well. Jemma also took the 100m freestyle (1.07.60) record. Both girls gave powerful performances throughout the day.

In the 12 years age group some excellent underwater work helped Katie Rundle win the 200m butterfly in a club record-breaking time of 2.39.86.

In the 14 year age group sprint specialist Holly Leggott had a terrific swim in the girls 50m freestyle where she smashed her own club record in a time of 28.62 making her the fastest junior in the club and third fastest overall.

And Tom Adams, also 14 years, dipped under 26 seconds for the very first time to win his 50m freestyle in a time of 25.92 taking the previous club record which was held by Alex Thurston (26.12).

Tom also went on to break the 100m (1.01.18) and 200m butterfly (2.17.98) records in magnificent style.

Full age group winners on the day were as follows:

Jemma Housego 200m IM, 100m freestyle

Isabel Spinley 200m IM, 200m fly

Katie Rundle 100m & 200m fly

Bailie Harrison 100m fly, 200m breaststroke

Thomas Neal 100m backstroke

Chloe Jones 400m freestyle

Tom Adams 200m fly, 50m &100m freestyle

Bethany Eagle-Brown 50m freestyle

Holly Leggott 50m freestyle

2nd & 3rd place awards went to:-

Joseph Lund x6, Katie Rundle x5, Thomas Neal x4, Chloe Jones x2, Emily McCann x2, Berri Harrison x2, Tom Adams x2, Jemma Housego x2, Bethany Eagle-Brown x2, Charlotte Youds x1, Harry Cardell x1, Jake Jungmann x1,Isabel Spinley x1, Kallum Penman x1, Jessica O’Herlihy x1.

Amy Tappern (400m F/C & 200m Bk), Hannah Matthews (400m F/C), Phoebe Cardell (100m Bk & 100m Fly) and Emma Wilde (100m Fly) achieved county times for the very first time in these events.