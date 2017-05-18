NATIONAL FINALS: Bronze medal for Eliza

A Year 5 pupil at Laxton Junior School has just won a medal in a national swimming championship final.

Eliza Mardon was one of 16 girls from across the country to qualify for the Under 9 25m butterfly at the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) National Swimming Finals in Crawley and she claimed the bronze medal.

She made the final by finishing second in her heat in 16.14 seconds.

In the final she narrowly missed out on a silver medal by .01 of a second.

Head of Swimming at the school, Mrs Julie Clipstone, said: “We were extremely proud of Eliza gaining overall third place in a very tough competition.”