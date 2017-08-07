NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mollie is a COPS golden girl

Have your say

There were more medals for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) at the Swim England National Championships in Sheffield over the weekend.

In the final race on Saturday night at the Ponds Forge pool Mollie Allen claimed the gold medal in the women’s 17yrs/Over 100m freestyle, touching first in 57.80.

Kenzie Whyatt won a bronze medal.

And that came after Kenzie Whyatt won the bronze medal in the 15yrs 400m freestyle final.

That took COPS final medal tally to three golds, one silver and five bronze.

Other COPS swimmers who made finals over the weekend:

Mens 17yrs 50m backstroke: 4. Matthew Gray 27.63

Womens 12/13yrs 50m backstroke: 5. Ella McGhie 31.65

Womens 14yrs 50m backstroke: 8. Eve Wright 31.68

Mens 17yrs 100m freestyle: 9. Jamie Scholes 54.24

Womens 16 yrs 400m frestsyle: 5. Poppy Richardson 4:34.56

Mens 17yrs 200m individual medley: 7. Jamie Scholes 2:12.63

Mens 17yrs 100m backstroke: 8. Matthew Gray 1:00.09

Womens 16yrs 100m backstroke: 6. Emma Leslie 1:07.24

Mens 15yrs 200m butterfly: 5. Henry Pearce 2:17.01

Mens 17yrs 200m butterfly: 6. Harry Whiteman 2:09.87

Womens 15yrs 100m freestyle: 9. Mackenzie Whyatt 1:00.46

Womens 16yrs 100m freestyle: 8. Poppy Richardson 1:00.08

Mens 17 yrs 200m backstroke: 10. Harry Whiteman 2:15.73

Womens 15yrs 200m backstroke: 6. Amelia Monaghan 2:24.00

Womens 16yrs 200m backstroke: 7. Emma Leslie 2:25.24