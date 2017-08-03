NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lauren leads the way on a great night for COPS

The medals keep rolling in for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS).

After picking up eight medals at the British Championships last week and a gold at the National Open Water Championships on Monday, the club’s outstanding summer continued at the Swim England Summer Championships in Sheffield last night (August 2).

Jamie Scholes won gold and silver.

Lauren Harrison led the way in the Ponds Forge pool with double gold and Jamie Scholes, a bronze medallist at the British Championships and a gold medallist at the National Open Water Championships, added another top gong plus a silver to his sparkling collection. And there was also a bronze medal for Mia Leech.

Harrison won the women’s 16yrs 100m breaststroke final in 1.15.19 and then at the end of the evening blasted to victory in the 400m individual medley final as well in 5.07.82.

She said: “It feels absolutely amazing! I was not expecting it in the 400 medley so it’s a surprise too.

“In the 100m breaststroke I was just trying to keep cool and focus on length because that’s what I do best. The race plan was basically to use my line on the first 50 and then take the girls down the second 50.

Mia Leech won a bronze medal.

“For the 400 medley I just thought I would go for it from the start! I just used what I learned from my heat to improve each leg and I think it paid off .

“To prepare I just listen to music and roll and stretch a lot.”

Scholes’ victory came in the 17yrs 400m individual medley final, where he touched first in 4.37.34, and he was second in the 17yrs 200m freestyle final in a personal best 1.54.33.

Completing the medal haul, Leech was third in the 15yrs 200m freestyle in 2.07.94.

Three other COPS swimmers appeared in finals. Harry Whiteman was eighth in the 17yrs 400m individual medley in 4.46.54, Kenzie Whyatt was sixth in the 15yrs 200m freestyle final in 2.08.47 and Poppy Richardson finished sixth in the women’s 16yrs 400m individual medley final in 5.14.20 and seventh in the women’s 16yrs 200m freestyle final in 2.09.15.