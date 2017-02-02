First-class honours for COPS at Cambridge

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) were in red-hot form at the Cambridgeshire County Championships at the weekend.

They had 67 swimmers in action at the Parkside Pool in Cambridge and returned with 121 medals - 39 of them gold - and a British paraswimming record.

Rachel Wellings and Jamie Scholes collect the relays trophy.

Seventeen year-old Jaxon Simmons’ time of 17:04.62 in the 1500m freestyle earned him a silver medal and set a new GB paraswimming record time for the S13 category.

Stars of the COPS super show were Connor Walker (13) and Mollie Allen (19) with five gold medals each while Amelia Monaghan (15) won four and Sophie Griffin (13) and Anna Blakeley (15) three apiece.

Three swimmers won two titles apiece. They were Matthew Newson (14), Rebecca Burton (19) and Jessica Mahoney (12).

COPS’ relay teams also won 13 of the 19 relay events to retain their county championships relay title.

Connor Walker.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “I watched a group of youngsters show some real progress at these championships. There are some clear steps being made in skill and technique improvement along with some world-class skills from some of our older swimmers despite being tired from maintaining a heavy training schedule.”

COPS gold medallists were:

Connor Walker (13) gold - 50m back and freestyle, 100m fly and freestyle, 200m individual medley, silver - 1500m freestyle.

Mollie Allen (19) gold - 50m backstroke, freestyle and butterfly, 100m and 200m individual medley. Amelia Monaghan (15) gold - 100m and 200m breaststroke, 100m and 200m individual medley, silver - 50m backstroke.

Sophie Griffin (13) gold - 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and individual medley, silver - 200m breaststroke, bronze - 50m butterfly , 200m individual medley.

Anna Blakeley (15) gold - 50m backstroke, freestyle and butterfly, silver - 100m individual medley, bronze - 200m individual medley.Matthew Newson (14) gold - 200m backstroke, 1500m freestyle, silver - 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and butterfly, 100m and 200m individual medley.

Rebecca Burton (19) gold - 100m and 200m breaststroke, silver - 50m fly and freestyle, 100m and 200m individual medley; bronze - 50m backstroke.

Jessica Mahoney (12) gold - 100m and 200m breaststroke, silver - 200m individual medley, 800m freestyle, bronze - 50m fly and backstroke, 100m individual medley.

Fabian Brudnicki (13) gold - 1500m free, silver - 50m and 100m free, 100m and 200m individual medley, 200m backstroke.

Brenna Howell (13) gold - 200m individual medley, silver - 50m fly and backstroke, 100m individual medley, bronze - 50m free.

Ruby Blakeley (10) gold - 50m free, silver - 100m and 200m individual medley, bronze - 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Herbie Kinder (15) gold - 100m individual medley, silver - 100m fly 200m back, bronze - 50m and 100m freestyle.

Mia Leech (15) gold - 800m free, silver - 50m fly, 200m individual medley, bronze - 50m free 100m individual medley.

Eve Wright (14) gold - 50m back, silver - 50m and 800m free, bronze - 100m fly and individual medley.

Myles Robinson-Young (15) gold - 100m free, silver - 100m individual medley, bronze - 200m backstroke and individual medley.

Joshua Martin (11) gold - 100m individual medley, silver - 200m individual medley, bronze - 100m fly.

Henry Pearce (15) gold - 1500m freestyle, silver - 200m individual medley, bronze - 100m fly.

Amy Paget (12) gold - 800m free, bronze - 200m individual medley.

Eliza Mardon (11) gold - 50m back.

Harriet Salisbury (13) gold - 800m free.

Harry Whiteman (17) gold - 1500m freestyle.

COPS other medal winners were:

Mackenzie Whyatt (15) silver - 50m and 800m freestyle; Daniel Leigh (18) silver - 100m individual medley, bronze - 100m free and 200m individual medley; Jamie Scholes (17) silver - 200m back, bronze - 100m fly; Holly Graves (13) silver - 200m individual medley; Bert Papworth (12) silver - 50m freestyle; George Whiteman (13) silver - 100m fly; Lauren Harrison (16) bronze - 100m and 200m breaststroke, 800m freestyle; Stan Scarborough (11) bronze – 200m backstroke and individual medley; Rachel Wellings (17) bronze - 100m and 200m individual medley; Jack Brown (14) bronze - 200m individual medley; Hannah Daley (13) bronze - 100m breaststroke; Matthew Gray (17) bronze - 200m backstroke.; Ella McGhie (13) bronze - 200m breaststroke; James Rothwell (13) bronze - 1500m free and Bethany Saunders (18) bronze - 50m fly.

Also competing for COPS at the county championships were:

Lauren Browne (14), Georgie Chappell (15), Calleigh Coull (10), Joel Coulson (12), Laura Fehrenbach (12), Isla Fulluck (10), Sophie Galjaard (14), Mark Goodes (13), Keiran Griffin (11), Erivan Hamid (13), Alex Harlow (10), Anastassja Herdien (12), Safford Hewitt-White (11), Ruby Hunnybun (12), Kiara Kovacs (13), Emma Leslie (16), Charlotte Martin (15), Kate McLoughlin (14), Ella Normington (11), Jamie Peacock (11), Millie Pearce (11), Poppy Richardson (16), Joshua Spencer (12), Josh Smith (12), Will Steel (16), Ismail Tajer (11), Jemima Tuffnell (12), Mia Turvey (11), Jack Underwood (10), Matthew Wouldham (16).

County Relay Championships (the final standings):

1 City of Peterborough 165pts; 2 City of Cambridge 149pts; 3 St Ives 117 pts; 4 City of Ely 95pts; 5 Wisbech 91pts; 6 Huntingdon 67pts; 7 First Strokes Godmanchester 54pts; 8 Bottisham 46pts; 9 Chatteris Kingfishers 40pts.