EAST YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS: International call-ups for COPs

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) are on the crest of a wave at the moment.

Three members of the club are celebrating international call-ups while at the East Region Youth Championships in Luton, COPs finished top of the medals table with 30 golds.

The talented trio to get GB calls are Rachel Wellings (17), Amelia Monaghan (15) and Jaxon Simmons (17).

Wellings and Monaghan have been named in the British Swimming squad for the European Junior championships in Israel on the back of fine performances at the British Championships while Simmons has been selected for the Berlin Para International meet. Both are in June.

Leading the gold rush for COPs in Luton with a super six individual first places was Mollie Allen (19) with Poppy Richardson (16) claiming four golds and Rebecca Burton (19) and Monaghan three.

The second weekend of East Region Championships for youngers swimmers is on May 27-29 in Norwich.

COPS medallists

WOMEN

15yrs 200m butterfly: 1 Mia Leech 2.23.65.

16yrs 200 butterfly: 1 Poppy Richardson 2.23.48; 2 Lauren Harrison 2.33.54.

16yrs 50m freestyle: 1 Poppy Richardson 27.98.

17yrs/Over 50m freestyle: 1 Mollie Allen 26.40.

15yrs 200m breaststroke: 1 Amelia Monaghan 2.38.94.

16yrs 200m breaststroke: 1 Lauren Harrison 2.44.23.

17yrs/Over 200m breaststroke: 1 Rebecca Burton 2.35.24.

16yrs 200m backstroke - 3 Emma Leslie 2.25.68.

17yrs/Over 2000m backstroke - 1 Rachel Wellings 2.17.48; 3 Bethany Saunders 2.23.37.

17yrs/Over 50m breaststroke - 1 Rebecca Burton 32.47.

17yrs/Over 50m backstroke - 1 Mollie Allen 28.90.

15yrs 100m breaststroke - 1 Amelia Monaghan 1.14.50.

16yrs 100m breaststroke - 3 Lauren Harrison 1.17.92.

17yrs/Over 100m breaststroke - 1 Rebecca Burton 1.12.26.

15yrs 100m butterfly - 2 Mia Leech 1.04.66.

16yrs 100m butterfly - 1 Poppy Richardson 1.04.96.

17yrs/Over 100m freestyle - 1 Mollie Allen 57.54.

15yrs 200m individual medley - 1 Amelia Monaghan 2.23.39; 3 Mia Leech 2.29.15.

17yrs/Over 200m individual medley - 1 Mollie Allen 2.20.59; 2 Rebecca Burton 2.21.50.

16yrs 100m backstroke - 3 Emma Leslie 1.08.13.

17yrs/Over 100m backstroke - 1 Mollie Allen 1.03.50; 3 Rachel Wellings 1.04.93.

16yrs 200m freestyle - 2 Poppy Richardson 2.09.66.

16yrs 50m butterfly - 1 Poppy Richardson 28.88.

17yrs/Over 50m butterfly - 1 Mollie Allen 27.94.

15yrs 400m freestyle: 3 Mia Leech 4.30.74.

16yrs 400m freestyle: 2 Poppy Richardson 4.39.13.

15yrs 400m individual medley - 2 Amelia Monaghan 5.05.91; 3 Mia Leech 5.07.64.

16yrs 400m individual medley - 3 Lauren Harrison 5.14.86.

15yrs 800m freestyle - 2 Mia Leech 9.25.57.

MEN

15 yrs 50m backstroke: 3 Myles Robinson-Young 28.85.

17yrs/Over 50m backstroke: 2 Matthew Gray 27.77.

15yrs 100m freestyle: 2 Myles Robinson-Young 54.02.

17ys/Over 200m backstroke - 1 Jamie Scholes 2.06.76.

15yrs 200m individual medley: 1 Herbie Kinder 2.18.82; 2 Myles Robinson-Young 2.19.11.

15yrs 200m freestyle - 2 Myles Robinson-Young 1.57.23.

15yrs 50m butterfly: 3 Myles Robinson-Young 27.24.

15yrs 400m individual medley - 1 Henry Pearce 4.54.71; 2 Herbie Kinder 4.56.33.

17yrs/Over 400m individual medley - 2 Jamie Scholes 4.43.33; 3 Harry Whiteman 4.44.61.

Open 400m freestyle - 1 Myles Robinson-Young 4.11.81; 2 Henry Pearce 4.17.69; 3 Herbie Kinder 4.18.56.

15yrs 1500m freestyle - 1 Henry Pearce 16.48.61; 3 Matthew Rothwell 18.05.14.

17yrs/Over 1500m freestyle - 2 Jamie Scholes 16.29.14.

RELAYS

Women’s 14/16yrs 800m freestyle - 1 COPS 8.48.04.

Womens’s 17yrs/Over 800m freestyle - 1 COPS 8.44.49.

Women’s 14/16yrs 400m frestyle - 1 COPS 4.02.07.

Women’s 17yrs/Over 400m freestyle - 1 COPS 3.56.55.

Women’s 14/16yrs 400m medley - 1 COPS A 4.28.62; 3 COPS B 4.34.89.

Women’s 17yrs/over 400m medley - 1 COPS 4.17.70.

Men’s 17yrs/Over 400m medley - 3 COPS 4.00.59.

Men’s 14/16yrs 800m freestyle - 2 COPS 8.07.16.

Men’s 17yrs/Over 800m freestyle - 3 COPS 8.00.83.

Men’s 14/16yrs 400m medley - 3 COPS 3.47.45.