Derby delight for COPS in Sheffield

A squad of 38 swimmers from City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) impressed at the City of Derby open meet in Sheffield.

They returned with an impressive 22 medals - seven golds, nine silver and six bronze - as they warmed up in style for the upcoming British Championship qualifying period.

To reach the end-of-season British Championships, swimmers must finish in the top 24 ranked places in their respective age group at the end of the qualifying months of March to May. The times must be set in a competition held in Olympic-sized pools which are few and far between in England.

Leading the medal fest for COPS was Rebecca Burton (18), who won gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events and a silver in the 200m event .

Myles Robinson-Young (14) also won two gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Twelve year-old Connor Walker struck gold in the 200m butterfly and three silver medals in the 100m butterfly and freestyle and the 200m freestyle.

Other swimmers to top the podium for COPS were Amelia Monaghan (14), who won gold in the 200m individual medley and silver medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, and Herbie Kinder (14), who won a gold medal in the 200m individual medley, a silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze medals in the 100m back, 100m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

Mollie Allen (18) won silver medals in the 50m free and 200m individual medley and bronze medals in the 50m fly and backstroke and the 100m freestyle events.

Also qualifying for finals were Fabien Brudnicki (12), who placed ninth in the 200m individual medley, and Mia Leech (14), who finished 10th in the 200m individual medley.

Also competing for COPS were: Anna Blakeley (14), Ruby Blakeley (9), Hannah Daley (12), Holly Graves (12), Matthew Gray (16), Keiran Griffin (10), Sophie Griffin (12), Erivan Hamid (12), Lauren Harrison (15), Brenna Howell (12), Kiara Kovacks (12), Daniel Leigh (17), Emma Leslie (15), Ella McGhie (12), Jessica Mahoney (11), Matthew Newson (13), Henry Pearce (14), Poppy Richardson (15), James Rothwell (12), Matthew Rothwell (14), Harriet Salisbury (12), Bethany Saunders (17), Jaxon Simmons (16), Will Steel (15), Rachel Wellings (16),Harry Whiteman (16), Mackenzie Whyatt (14), Tom Wiggins (17), Matthew Wouldham (15) and Eve Wright (13).