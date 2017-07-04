Deepings Swimming Club goes Dutch

Deepings Swimming Club were on tour in Eindhoven at the weekend participating in the annual Netherlands Invitational swimming open meet.

The club were one of five from the UK to take part, joining clubs from as far afield as Indonesia, America and South Africa. The competition took place in the Pieter van den Hoogenband swimstadion in Eindhoven with the younger swimmers competing in an eight-lane 25m pool and the older swimmers in a 10-lane 50m pool.

The squad of 20 swimmers wore newly designed T-shirts especially for the event, which had been sponsored by Anglian Water.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “We are very grateful to Anglian Water for their support of the club.”

This is the seventh year that Deepings Swimming Club had competed at the Netherlands Invitational open meet. Last year was one of its strongest ever performances, with the team bringing back 51 medals, of which 11 were gold.