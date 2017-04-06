COPS swimmers show their steel in Sheffield

There were some fine performances by City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) members when 24 of them raced in the Sheffield Premier meet at Ponds Forge.

Against some very stiff competition the COPS squad qualified for 25 finals winning six gold medals, seven silver medals and two bronze medals.

Heading the list for COPS were 18 year-old Rebecca Burton and 15 year-old Amelia Monaghan.

Burton qualified for three finals and won the gold medal in the 50m breaststroke and silver medals in the 100m and 200m breastroke events.

Monaghan also made it through to three finals, winning the gold medal in the 200m individual medley and silver medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Herbie Kinder (14) reached four finals, winning a gold medal in the 200m individual medley and a silver in the 400m individual medley, while Jamie Scholes (17) won the gold medal in the 200m backstroke and a bronze in the 100m event.

Henry Pearce (15) was another gold medal winner in the 400m freestyle and Rachel Wellings (17) won the gold medal in the 50m backstroke.

Mollie Allen (18) qualified for two finals and finished up with two silvers - in the 50m fly and the 100m freestyle - while Bethany Saunders (17) earned a place in three finals and took the bronze medal in the 200m backstroke.

Mia Leech (15) qualified for three finals (100m and 200m fly and 200m freestyle) and Lauren Harrison (16) made the final of the 200m breaststroke event.

Also swimming for COPS were: Anna Blakeley (15), Matthew Gray (17), Sophie Griffin (13), Kiara Kovacs (13), Daniel Leigh (18), Poppy Richardson (15), Myles Robinson-Young (15), Matthew Rothwell (14), Harriet Salisbury (13), Connor Walker (13), Harry Whiteman (17), Thomas Wiggins (17), Matthew Wouldham (17) and Eve Wright (14).