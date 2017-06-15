COPS smash it in Fenland League

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) were convincing winners of the latest Junior Fenland League gala at King’s Lynn.

COPS A stormed to victory by an impressive 51-point margin over second -placed West Norfolk, the hosts, to consolidate second place in the table behind Boston with two more rounds to go.

Top swimmer for COPS was Ruby Hunnybun, who touched first in all four of her races.

Calleigh Coull and Olivia Mahoney both gained a hat-trick of wins.

Coach Aime White said: “It was a great result. We well and truly smashed it tonight.”

Match result: COPS A 193pts; West Norfolk 142pts; Huntingdon 124pts; Deepings 105pts; Bottisham 81pts.

COPS A winners were:

9yrs Girls

50m freestyle - Eleanor Chapman 42.62.

25m butterfly - Olivia Mahoney 20.49.

50m breaststroke - Olivia Mahoney 53.04.

10/U Girls

50m breaststroke - Isabelle Cameron 49.25.

50m backstroke - Olivia Mahoney 47.28.

50m freestyle - Isabelle Cameron 38.49.

50m butterfly - Calleigh Coull 44.51.

11/U Girls

50m freestyle - Calleigh Coull 37.03.

50m backstroke - Calleigh Coull 45.09.

50m breaststroke - Carys Horn 50.53.

12/U Girls

50m freestyle - Ruby Hunnybun 34.66.

50m backstroke - Ruby Hunnybun 41.52.

13/U Girls

50m backstroke - Isla Fullock-Holmes 39.54.

50m breaststroke - Ruby Hunnybun 44.84.

4x25m individual medley - Ruby Hunnybun 1.29.28.

9yrs Boys

50m breaststroke - Joyden Browne 57.95.

10yrs Boys

50m backstroke - Mark Krolik 47.13.

50m freestyle - Mark Krolik 38.95.

11/U Boys

50m freestyle - Panche Gurev-Markovec 37.75.

50m backstroke - Panche Gurev-Markovec 46.01.

50m breaststroke - Alex Harlow 49.68.

12/U Boys

50m backstroke - Kieron Griffin 41.58.

13/U Boys

50m butterfly - Josh Martin 37.74.

The COPS B team were also in Junior Fenland League action and they finished second to league leaders Boston in their fixture at Newmarket. They are fourth out of 15 teams in the overall table.

Match result: Boston 172pts; COPS B 125pts; City of Ely 122pts; First Strokes/Newmarket 121pts; St Neots Swans 112pts.

COPS B winners were:

12/U Boys

4x25m individual medley - Stan Scarborough 1.28.26.

50m backstroke - Charlie Arden 41.36.

50m butterfly - Josh Smith 39.56.

9ys Girls

50m freestyle - Tilda Clements 39.82.

25m butterfly - Lily Davis 20.72.

50m backstroke - Tilda Clements 48.92.