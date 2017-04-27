COPS reach 11 finals competing against the best of British

The top 10 City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) members certainly acquitted themselves well when rubbing shoulders with the best in the country at the British Championships at the Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield.

They reached 11 finals and set new personal best times galore.

Based on the championship results, the British squads will be selected to represent the nation at the World Championships in Budapest, the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis and the European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Each event had heats with swimmers qualifying for three finals - an A final targeted at selecting the squad for the World Championships, a Target Tokyo final for those swimmers aged over 18 years that have the potential to challenge for selection for the next Olympics and a Junior final for those aged 18 years and under looking to qualify for the European Junior Championships.

Leading the way for COPS was 19 year-old Mollie Allen who made it through to four Target Tokyo finals and an A final.

Her best result came in the 50m butterfly Target Tokyo final where she finished third. In the other four she placed fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

Rebecca Burton (19) reached three Target Tokyo final and gained the best COPS placing of the championships by claiming the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. She was sixth in the 100m breaststroke final and seventh in the 200m breaststroke final.

Rachel Wellings (17) and Jamie Scholes (17) made it through to Junior finals. Wellings gained two fourth places and Scholes was sixth in his final.

Amelia Mongahan (15) was the other COPS finalist, finishing fourth in the 200m breaststroke A final.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “Our youth swimmers have done an excellent job at these Championships. We now have to challenge our age group swimmers to match their team-mates’ efforts and raise their standards to earn their place in the National Championships later this year.”

COPS results:

DAY ONE

Rebecca Burton (19) - 50m breaststroke Target Tokyo final 2nd; heat 32.19 (PB).

Amelia Monaghan (15) - 400m individual medley heat 4:59.13 (PB).

Myles Robinson-Young (15) - 400m freestyle heat 4:05.67 (PB).

Jamie Scholes (17) - 400m freestyle heat 4:04.31 (PB); 50m backstroke heat 27.73 (PB).

DAY TWO

Mollie Allen (19) - 50m butterfly Target Tokyo final 3rd 27.61 (PB); 100m backstroke Target Tokyo final 6th 1:02.71 (PB).

Amelia Monaghan (15) - 200m breaststroke Junior Final 4th 2:32.92 (PB).

Rebecca Burton (19) - 200m breaststroke Target Tokyo final 7th 2:36.07.

Lauren Harrison (16) - 200m breaststroke heat 2:39.82.

Rachel Wellings (17) - 100m backstroke Junior Final 4th 1:02.86 (PB).

Jamie Scholes (17) - 100m backstroke heat 58.20 (PB).

Thomas Wiggins (18) - 50m breaststroke heat 30.04 (PB).

DAY THREE

Mollie Allen (19) - 50m freestyle Tokyo Target final 4th 26.15 (PB).

Rachel Wellings (17) - 50m freestyle heat 27.48.

Poppy Richardson (16) - 200m butterfly heat 2:22.07 (PB).

Daniel Leigh (18) - 100m freestyle heat 53.39 (PB).

Jamie Scholes (17) - 1500m freestyle heat 16:06.99 (PB).

DAY FOUR

Rachel Wellings (17) - 100m freestyle 59.53; 200m backstroke heat 2:17.80.

Thomas Wiggins (18) - 200m breaststroke heat disqualified.

DAY FIVE

Mollie Allen (19) - 200m individual medley Target Tokyo final 7th 2:21.20; 50m backstroke A final 8th 27.10. .

Rachel Wellings (17)) - 50m backstroke Junior Final 4th 29.52 (PB).

Amelia Monaghan (15) - 200m individual medley heat 2:21.97 (PB).

DAY SIX

Jamie Scholes (17) - 200m freestyle heat 1:55.92 (PB); 200m backstroke Junior Final 6th 2:05.18.

Rebecca Burton (19) - 100m breaststroke Target Tokyo final 6th 1:11.55.

Amelia Monaghan (15) - 100m breaststroke heat 1:13.83.