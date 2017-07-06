COPS on Team GB duty for a second weekend

Last weekend City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) had two swimmers on international duty in Israel, this weekend they have another flying the flag in Germany.

Amelia Monaghan and Rachel Wellings were the two swimmers competing for Team GB in Israel - at the European Junior Championships - and on Saturday (July 6), COPS clubmate Jaxon Simmons swims for his country at the World Para Series event in Berlin.

Jaxon Simmons.

Simmons swims for Team GB in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and 200m individual medley in the final round in the series which began in Copenhagen in March.

The 16 year-old Arthur Mellows student will be looking for good results to boost his chance of selection for the 2017 World Para-Swimming Championships in Mexico City in September.

Simmons is currently on a British Swimming elite pathway for para swimmers who have potential for Toyko 2020 and beyond.

He trains with the para team up in Manchester as well as continuing his studies here in Peterborough and racing and training with COPS.

The COPS squad that took part in the Midland Open Water Championships. From the left they are Hannah Daley, James Rothwell, Matthew Rothwell, George Whiteman and Katie Tasker.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “Jaxon has a strong future ahead of him. He is now getting experience on the world stage and racing with the best each country has to offer. I am very proud of him.”

Negus was also proud of the way Monaghan and Wellings performed on their international debuts in Israel.

Wellings reached the semi-finals in all three of her events - the 50m,100m and 200m backstroke - and twice smashed her personal best (PB) in the latter.

Monaghan, at 15, was the youngest member of the GB team. She thoroughly enjoyed her international experience and says she’s hungry for more.

Negus said: “Amelia told me she learned so much, but most importantly has come back with the motivation to make the team again in the next two years and podium!

“That’s what I call drive, that’s motivation. We can do whatever we want to do, but our drive and motivation has to be daily to ensure we raise our own bar.”

Meanwhile a squad of COPS swimmers took part in the ASA Midland Open Water Championships in Bosworth Water, Market Bosworth, on Sunday to gain experience ahead of the East Regional Championships on July 16.

The squad consisted of Matthew Rothwell (16) swimming 3k and Hannah Daley (12), Katie Tasker (14), James Rothwell (12) and George Whiteman (12) each swimming 1.5k.

Matthew Rothwell came second in his age group and should qualify for the national championships off the back of this meet. He swam 3k in 28:14 and finished third overall across all age groups.

Harry Whiteman, another COPS open water swimmer, competed in the Suunto Great London Swim on Saturday in the Royal Victoria Dock.

He swam in the 5k men’s elite race and did well to finish fifth against a more experienced field of swimmers.

Negus added: “This was a strong swim by Harry and every time he competes he learns something new about how to stay with the pack and when to go.

“He swam against a very experienced field and put in a strong time and finish.

“He competes at the regionals in two weeks and will be going in strong. He needs to take in the confidence gained from recent meets and come out on the podium which he is absolutely capable of doing.”