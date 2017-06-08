COPS finish as the second best club in the Eastern Region

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) just failed to hang on to top spot in the ASA East Region Championships after the second weekend of competition in Norwich.

They dominated the first weekend in Luton, finishing on top of the medals table with 30 golds - five more than Hatfield.

But although winning 10 more medals when the championships resumed in Norwich, none were of the golden variety and the club ended up having to settle for second place overall, just three gold medals behind Hatfield.

Brenna Howell and Connor Walker both won two silver medals and Harriet Salisbury, Ella McGhie and Eve Wright one apiece.

While not achieving medals George Whiteman, Hannah Daly, Jessica Mahoney and Fabian Brudnicki swam strong personal bests across the weekend.

Club head coach Ben Negus said: “I am delighted with the determination and grit our age group swimmers displayed in Norwich. At this stage in their career attention to technical ability is paramount and going out and delivering their best in the most determined way possible is what we are looking for and I am proud that this squad did just that. They stepped up and swam hard and fast and showed their regional peers that they are strong competitors.

“Through racing against the best in the region they have without doubt developed and improved their race skills and competitive mindset.

“We now have a solid core of swimmers coming through who are eager to compete at the highest level regionally and nationally. Our age group squad is showing strong promise and with hard work we are on for an exciting future.”

COPS final results at the East Region Championships in Norwich:

GIRLS

13 Yrs 200m Butterfly: 2. Brenna Howell 2:39.09; 6. Holly Graves 2:54.82.

13 Yrs 200m IM: 3. Brenna Howell 2:38.28; 4. Ella McGhie 2:39.30; 5. Sophie Griffin 2:40.16.

13 Yrs 100m Freestyle: 7. Harriet Salisbury 1:04.65.

13 Yrs 200m Backstroke: 2. Ella McGhie 2:30.75; 6. Holly Graves 2:32.78.

14 Yrs 200m Backstroke: 3. Eve Wright 2:30.71.

13 Yrs 50m Butterfly: 5. Brenna Howell 31.84.

13 Yrs 100m Backstroke: 7. Ella McGhie 1:12.34 .

14 Yrs 100m Backstroke: 4. Eve Wright 1:09.96 .

13 Yrs 50m Breaststroke: 8. Sophie Griffin 39.20.

13 Yrs 200m Freestyle: 5. Harriet Salisbury 2:18.69.

13 Yrs 50m Backstroke: 4. Ella McGhie 32.62; 8. Sophie Griffin 34.22.

14 Yrs 50m Backstroke: 2. Eve Wright 32.01.

13 Yrs 400m Freestyle: 3. Harriet Salisbury 4:46.13; 7. Ella McGhie 4:56.37.

13 Yrs 400m IM: 2. Brenna Howell 5:35.20; 5. Ella McGhie 5:37.66;.

13 Yrs 800m: 2. Harriet Salisbury 9:58.70.

BOYS

13 Yrs 50m Butterfly: 4. Connor Walker 29.53.

13 Yrs 200m Butterfly: 2. Connor Walker 2:26.30 .

13 Yrs 200m IM: 8. Connor Walker 2:37.34.

13 Yrs 200m Backstroke: 8. Fabian Brudnick 2:39.45 .

13 Yrs 100m Butterfly: 2. Connor Walker 1:04.13.

13 Yrs 200m Freestyle: 8. Connor Walker 2:19.42.

13 Yrs 400m IM: 6. Connor Walker 5:30.12.

WEEKEND ONE MEDALS TABLE (Top 15)

G S B

1 Co Peterboro 30 16 18

2 Hatfield 25 16 13

3 teamipswich 13 4 9

4 Co Cambridge 9 10 6

5 Modernian 5 7 2

6 West Norfolk 4 6 4

7 Putteridge 4 1 1

8 Basildon Ph 3 12 17

9 St Felix Sch 3 2 3

10 Watford 3 0 0

10 St Ives 3 0 0

12 Gt Yarmouth 2 3 1

13 Team Luton 2 3 0

14 Stowmarket 2 0 1

15 Colchester 1 7 1

FINAL MEDALS TABLE (Top 15)

G S B

1 Hatfield 33 23 24

2 Co Peterboro 30 23 21

3 teamipswich 21 19 15

4 Colchester 17 10 4

5 Co Cambridge 11 18 7

6 St Felix Sch 11 6 9

7 UEA Norwich 10 9 10

8 West Suffolk 9 6 6

9 Basildon Ph 7 15 21

10 Modernian 7 7 2

11 St Ives 7 0 0

12 Chelmsford 6 3 7

13 West Norfolk 4 14 7

14 Bo Southend 4 3 4

15 Newmarket 4 3 3