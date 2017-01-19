COPS are record-breakers at national championships

Ten top City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) members did their club and the city proud at the big ASA National Winter Meet held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

They returned with one bronze medal, they broke a staggering 13 East Region records and they set 26 new personal best (PB) times to qualify for 17 finals.

Myles Robinson Young.

Myles Robinson-Young (14) was the medallist, setting a new PB of 4:01.71 to take third place in the junior 400m freestyle. He also went on to set a new PB in the 200m freestyle of 1:54.92.

Eighteen year-old Mollie Allen claimed four of the new East Region records and she qualified for four B finals after setting five new PBs.

She finished in the top three in two of those B finals, claiming second spot in the 50m backstroke in 27.89 and third place in the 100m backstroke in 60.24.

Allen also qualified for the B final of the 100m freestyle, where she finished ninth in 56.73, while in the B final of the 100m individual medley she posted a time of 63.12.

Rebecca Burton was another 18 year-old in record-breaking form. She claimed a new East record to make the A final of the 50m breaststroke where she finished eighth with another record time of 31.71.

Burton then set another East record time of 69.09 to qualify for the A final of the 100m breaststroke, where she placed 10th, and she set new PB times to qualify for the B finals in the 100m individual medley and the 200m breaststroke. She finished ninth and seventh in those respectively.

Other individual East records came from 16 year-olds Jamie Scholes and Rachel Wellings.

Scholes set his new record to qualify for the B final of the 200m backstroke and then lowered it again to 1:58.78 to finish in second place.

Wellings posted a record time of 61.01 to qualify for the B final of the 100m backstroke where she finished ninth.

The women’s 4x100m freestyle team of Allen, Wellings Bethany Saunders (17) and Poppy Richardson (15) set a new East record of 3:48.32 on their way to ninth place in the final while the 4x100m medley team of Wellings, Burton, Richardson and Allen smashed another East record when taking eighth place in 4:09.24.

The men’s 4x200m freestyle team of Scholes, Dan Leigh (17), Robinson-Young and Tom Wiggins (17) were fourth in a new club record best of 7:40.99.

COPS’ other finalist was Poppy Richardson. She was 10th in the B final of the 200m butterfly with a PB.

Also swimming for COPS were Mia Leech (14), Amelia Monaghan (14) and Harvey Norman (15).