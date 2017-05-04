COPS are on the way up after a double whammy

Both City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) teams moved up the Junior Fenland League tables when winning the latest round of matches.

COPS A were winners at the Regional Pool and moved up from sixth to third in Division One while COPS B won their match at Whittlesey to go from third to second in Division Two.

The COPS B team.

Match results: Regional Pool - COPS A 194pts, Wisbech 169, Huntingdon 112, First Strokes 97 , St Neots Swans 90. Whittlesey - COPS B 163pts, March 149, Chatteris 139, Mildenhall 110, West Norfolk 97.

Lilly Davis (9) claimed a hat-trick of wins for the A team but top girl points scorer with 18 points was Calleigh Coull (10). She had two wins and two seconds. Keiran Griffin (11) was the top points earner for the boys with two wins and one second.

Others COPS A winners were: Two wins - Alex Harlow, Isla Fulluck-Holmes (10), Eliza Mardon (10), Joshua Martin (11), Stan Scarborough (11). One win - Josh Smith (12), Ruby Blakeley (10), Jayden Brown (9), Eleanor Chapman (9), Ella Normington (11), Mark Krolik (10).

Also swimming for COPS A were: Rufus Bennett (9), Belle Cameron (10), Anastassja Herdien (12), Safford Hewitt-White (11), Millie Pearce (11) and Jack Underwood (10).

Ruby Hunnybun (12) earned 18 points for COPS B with three wins and a third and Carys Horn (10) was also a treble winner.

Other COPS B winners: Two wins - Ismail Tajer (11), Laura Fehrenbach (12), Panche Gurev-Markovachev (11). One win - Esme Fowler (11), Lilly Borgognoni (13), Leah Dorman (10), Freddie Brown (9).

Also swimming for COPS B were: Charlie Ardern (12), Lucie Creedon (11), Lucy Cushion (9), Mark Goodes (13), Oskar Rajski (13), Gagan Singh (10), Joshua Spencer (12), Jack Swindale (9). Jemima Tuffnell (12) and Isla Wilson (9).