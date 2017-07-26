BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Myles strikes gold for COPS

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) won a gold medal last night on day one of the British Championships in Sheffield.
Myles Robinson-Young (15) touched first in the final of the 15-years 400m freestyle in a rapid 4:03.69, finishing three seconds clear of silver medallist Jacob Davies from Birmingham.
Myles won his heat in the morning in 4:06.87.
He said aterwards: “Going into the final I felt prepared but the nerves were there, but the nerves were positive not negative which helped me during my race.
“While I was swimming I thought to my self about how I needed to keep my head down and focus on hitting that final wall as fast as possible. Yes I was watching my opponent which I shouldn’t have done but I think it helped me pace my race well which allowed me to go on and win the gold medal.
“When I finished I looked up to the timing board and saw my name was first. Honestly to me it felt unrealistic but I was overjoyed with my performance.”
The 2017 British Championships take place across six days at Ponds Forge and COPS have 15 swimmers in action.
