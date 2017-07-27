BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Monaghan medals for COPS

There was another medal for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) at the British Championships in Sheffield last night (July 26).

Fifteen year-old Amelia Monaghan claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 15yrs 200m breaststroke final finishing in a time of 2.37.14.

And that went some way to make up for the disappointment she suffered on the opening day of the championships when finishing first in the 400m individual medley only to be disqualified.

Rachel Wellings just missed out on a medal in the women’s 17/18yrs 100m backstroke final, where she placed fourth, while Jamie Scholes finished fifth in the men’s 17/18yrs backstroke final.

Lauren Harrison was sixth in the women’s 16yrs 200m breaststroke final, Thomas Wiggins was seventh in the men’s 17/18yrs 50m breaststroke final and Rebbeca Burton was 10th in the women’s 19/Over 200m breaststroke final.