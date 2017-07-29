BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wellings wins a silver for COPS

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) picked up a third medal at the British Championships in Sheffield last night (July 28).

This time it was Rachel Wellings making the big splash as she took the silver in the 17/18yrs 200m backstroke in a time of 2:15:22. The winner Cassie Wild of Ellesmere clocked 2.13.62.

Wellings said: “Going into the race I felt nervous but excited because I knew I was having a good season with my 200m backstroke, but I was also aware of the strength of the other final swimmers.

“I was aware that it was going to be a very close swim and although I couldn’t tell my position, I knew several other swimmers were close. When I turned on the last 50m I knew I had to give it my all, if I was going to stand a chance of a medal.

“When I looked up at the timing board I couldn’t quite believe that I had come second, and that I had swam over three seconds faster than in the morning’s heat.”

Chloe Hannam just missed out on a medal in the women’s 19yrs/Over 200m backstroke final, finishing fourth in 2.14.01.

The other COPS medallists at the Championships were Myles Robinson-Young (gold) and Amelia Monaghan (bronze).