BRITISH AND ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS: Big-time beckons for top COPS

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) will again be well represented at both the British and English National Championships in Sheffield.

Fifteen COPS swimmers will compete in the British Championships from July 25-30 and another 20 at the English Championships from August 2-6. Both events take place at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

The COPS squad who will compete at the British Championships.

Head coach Ben Negus said: “It’s an extremely busy time for us. I am anticipating some strong individual performances, especially from our senior girls in the British Championships when a podium finish could get the swimmer into a Team GB scenario.

“I am also proud of all the swimmers who have made qualifying times for the English Nationals. For some it will be their first time swimming on a national stage. We have definite podium potential.”

British Champs squad (number of events in brackets): Herbie Kinder (6), Henry Pearce (3), Myles Robinson-Young (7), Jamie Scholes (5), Anna Blakely (2), Mia Leech (6), Amelia Monaghan (5), Lauren Harrison (1), Poppy Richardson (2), Bethany Saunders (4), Rachel Wellings (4), Mollie Allen (5), Becky Burton (4), Chloe Hannam (5), Tom Wiggins (1).

English National Champs squad: Connor Walker (2), Herbie Kinder (3), Henry Pearce (2), Myles Robinson-Young (1), Matt Gray (2), Jamie Scholes (4), Harry Whiteman (6), Ella McGhie (1), Eve Wright (3), Mia Leech (1), Amelia Monaghan (1), Kenzie Whyatt (3), Lauren Harrison (3), Emma Leslie (2), Poppy Richardson (7), Mollie Allen (1), Chloe Hannam (1), Bethany Saunders (1), Rachel Wellings (1), Olivia Lee (1).

Junior COPS were out in force this weekend in round four of the Junior Fenland League. COPS fielded two teams and both won.

COPS are going into the final round on September 16 looking strong favourites for the title again.

Finishing positions: Heat One: 1 Peterborough A 189pts, 2Boston 147, 3 Thetford 128, 4 City of Ely 102, 5 West Norfolk 95.

Heat Two: 1 Peterborough B 158pts, 2 Deepings 154, 3 March 133, 4 St Neots Swans 112, 5 Bottisham 84.

A team coach Amie White said: “Round four was absolutely smashed! There were some gutsy swims and fantastic skills on show which was reflected in an awesome points win.”

Jaxon Simmonds, a former COPs British Championship medallist, reached the final of a Para-Swimming World Series 200m freestyle event in Berlin for Team GB, but withdrew because of ilness.