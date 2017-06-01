Super veteran Jennings hangs on to her British title in Scotland

There’s no stopping flying Peterborough pensioner Georgina Jennings.

The 72 year-old Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member added another national title to her vast array of prizes when winning in Scotland at the weekend.

She was one of 600 triathletes taking part in the British National Sprint Championships at Strathclyde, just south of Glasgow, and retained the gold medal she won at Olney, Milton Keynes, last year.

The event, held at the 2014 Commonwealth Games venue in Strathclyde Park, was also a European Championship qualifier but Jennings had already qualified on the back of her European Championship win in Lisbon last year.

The distances were swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles and run 3 miles and Jennings finished in 98:59.

She was joined by two other PACTRAC members at the event.

Steve Hope was 252nd (22nd age group) in 78.49 and Susie Freeman 261st (age group 6th) in 79.06.

n The first PACTRAC Mini-Series Triathlon (swim 400 yards, bike 10 miles, run 3.5 miles) of the season took place at Oundle last Wednesday and was won by Jaap Flikweert.

Junior Jonathan Arnold took a commanding lead in the swim, coming out 77-seconds ahead of Tom Dyke, with Jim Carmichael hot on Dyke’s heels.

At this stage, Peter Harris and Flikweert were 26 and 42 seconds down on Dyke respectively while Andy Gregg was a further minute behind.

However, all was to change on the bike, as Harris came in off of the bike just five seconds ahead of Flikweert with Gregg only 12 seconds further adrift, just ahead of Aaron Godden and Chris Pike.

Gregg consolidated third place on the run, but was unable to make enough inroads into the other two.

Flikweert had the fastest run of the day and was able to pull away from Harris to finish 24 seconds ahead.

Julia Ratcliffe, in her first Mini-Series for seven years, was the first female home.

Chris Pike takes an early lead in the club championships with fellow super veteran Steve Hope in second place overall.

FULL RESULT

1st Jaap Flikweert 0:54:39

2nd Peter Harris 0:55:03

3rd Andy Gregg 0:55:16

4th Chris Pike 0:55:51 PB

5th Chris Brennan 0:56:08

6th Tom Dyke 0:56:12 PB

7th Aaron Godden 0:56:59

8th Mick Stacey 0:57:19

9th Steve Hope 0:58:21

10th Jeremy Thompson 0:58:33

11th Simon Pauffley 0:58:39

12th Stuart Lemmon 0:58:54

13th Chris Hopewell 1:00:40

14th Adrain Tilley 1:00:56

15th Jonathan Webb 1:02:53

16th Jim Carmichael 1:03:04

17th Stephen Comber 1:03:10 PB

18th Jonathan Arnold 1:04:39

19th Julia Ratcliffe 1:09:21

20th Paul Balmer 1:10:05

21st Nicholas Partridge 1:10:31

22nd James MacWilliam 1:11:50 PB

23rd Victoria Ferguson 1:14:26

24th Kate Reynolds 1:14:57

25th Paul Howland 1:19:34

26th Richard Hough 1:24:00