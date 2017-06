Peterborough City Rowing are holding their big Spring Regatta this weekend (June 3 and 4).

The two-day event is on their rowing lake at Thorpe Meadows with crews attending from all over the country.

Racing is over the 1,000m four-lane course on both days with the first race tomorrow at 8.45am and the last at 7.30pm. On Sunday the non-stop action starts at 8.30am and runs until 7pm.

Spectators are welcome with refreshments (hot and cold food) plus a bar available.