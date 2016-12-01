SPORTSAID: Steadman a very special speaker

Peterborough SportsAid Foundation rounded off the year with a visit from Sawtry’s Paralympic medallist Lauren Steadman as their guest speaker at their recent luncheon held at the Marriott Hotel.

Steadman is a former grant recipient from the locally-based charity which focuses on giving awards to youngsters aged 12 to 18 in able-bodied sports and for all ages in disabled sports to help with costs such as travel, training, accommodation, competition fees and equipment.

Steadman competed at both the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London as a swimmer.

She then switched to triathlon and went on to win multiple World and European titles before competing in the 2016 Games in Rio where she won a silver medal in the inaugural para-triathlon Women’s PT4.

Receiving a grant cheque from the Foundation was local roller hockey player Jake Reed.

Jake is 14 years-old and is a member of Peterborough Roller Hockey Club with whom he has won league and cup honours at Under 17 level. He is competing for a place in the England Under 17 Schoolboys squad to be announced in January 2017.

Peterborough SportsAid Foundation’s chairman, Phil Elmer, was thrilled to get such a superb speaker and said: “It’s really great to be able to support locally-based talent and a huge pleasure to have supported Lauren. She really is an inspiration to all young athletes”.

The event raised more than £1,000 towards helping local youngsters achieve their sporting dreams.