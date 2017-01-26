Sporting memorabilia valuation day tees off at Peterborough Milton

Have you ever wondered the value of the golf club you have had for years, or the football shirt given to you in your childhood?

Sporting memorabilia expert Graham Budd will be visiting Peterborough Milton Golf Club on Thursday 9th February to help you answer those type of questions.

Budd will be available between 9.30am and 3.30pm to give free valuations on items relating to any sport, whether it be golf, tennis, football, rugby, horse racing or the Olympics. No appointment necessary, valuations will be conducted on a first come first served basis.

Over the years, Budd has sold several items with a Peterborough connection including the blue Manchester United No.4 shirt worn by John Anderson in the 1948 FA Cup Final. It was sold for £10,000 in 2016.

The midfielder helped United win the FA Cup in 1948 and scored one of the goals in the final during the 4-2 win over Blackpool.

Anderson moved to Nottingham Forest in October 1949 before transferring to Peterborough United, where upon retiring from playing professional football he was recruited to Posh’s backroom staff as trainer/coach.

In 2013, Budd sold a silver plated salver inscribed PRESENTED TO GEORGE SWINDIN BY PETERBOROUGH UNITED FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS CLUB, IN APPRECIATION AND WITH OUR BEST WISHES, 1958 for £360 and in 2004, a collection of 81 Peterborough United home programmes for £650. The collection included 52 pre-League examples (1952-53 to 59-60) and 11 from the first Football League season (1960-61).

Graham Budd Auctions Ltd are specialist sporting memorabilia auctioneers who work in association with Sotheby’s.

Budd said: “These valuation days are always fascinating as you never know what might be brought along.

“The market encompasses a wide variety of items including material relating directly to famous sporting celebrities such as medals, trophies, and honours as well as kit and clothing worn during their careers – the list is endless.

“There continues to be a thriving interest in artifacts such as programmes, tickets, autographs, books, decorative and commemorative works of art, pictures, posters, prints and many other interesting items of memorabilia.”

For further information on the event and auction, contact Graham Budd Auctions Ltd on 020 8366 2525 or 07974 113394 or visit www.grahambuddauctions.co.uk