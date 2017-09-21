SPORT AWARDS: Nominate your local sporting heroes for the Living Sport Sports Awards 2017

The nomination process for the annual Living Sport Sports Awards is now open and has a closing date of Friday September 30.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of talented sportsmen and women, young people, coaches, volunteers, organisations and clubs from all across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Rawlinsons won last year's Workplace of the Year award.

Individuals and organisations can now be nominated by the general public for one or more of the 14 categories which include Young Sports Performer of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year and Workplace of the Year. With such an active and successful year for sport at community, national and international level, Living Sport is expecting to receive a high volume of quality nominations.

The Living Sport Sports Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 23rd November 2017 at the iconic venue of the Burgess Hall, St Ives. Shortlisted nominees in each of the categories will receive two free tickets to the Awards ceremony.

Previous winners of the prestigious awards include Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club as Community Club of the Year (Amateur) as well as one of their young stars Artur Tomasevic as Young Sports Performer and Peterborough Phantoms Sledge Hockey team for Team of the Year.

Sports Performer of the year was won by England Hockey player Hannah MacLeod and Disabled Sports Person was Jonnie Peacock, both Rio 2016 stars. Jonnie Peacock also has his very own award which recognises someone who has gone above and beyond to make a difference while overcoming personal adversity – and this was won by Samantha Isaacson.

There are also awards for Young Community Volunteer, Community Volunteer and Services to Sport to recognise the great work volunteers do across the County.

The Awards also celebrate the achievements of primary and secondary schools.

Anyone can nominate, so if you know an individual, club, school or organisation that you feel should be recognised, get in touch.

To make a nomination visit www.livingsport.co.uk for the online form.

Confirmed sponsors are Abbeycroft Leisure, Anglia Ruskin University, Anglian Water, BGL, Birketts, Chroma Sport, Everyone Health, Rawlinsons, Support Cambridgeshire and 3B Design & Print but there are opportunities for other businesses to partner with or support the work of Living Sport as a local charity, including these prestigious Awards. For further information or to discuss your support please contact Simon Fairhall on 01487 849928 or email simon.fairhall@livingsport.co.uk

Tickets to attend the Awards ceremony can be purchased from Living Sport by contacting jayne.thacker@livingsport.co.uk. Tickets to attend this exciting celebration of local sport will cost £45 per person and include pre-dinner drink and canapes and a two course dinner as part of the evening with distinguished guests. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Awards Categories

The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

BGL Group COACH OF THE YEAR

Birketts COMMUNITY CLUB OF THE YEAR (AMATEUR)

Support Cambridgeshire COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Anglia Ruskin University DISABLED SPORTS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

JONNIE PEACOCK AWARD

MATTHEW WARN POWER OF SPORT

Everyone Health PRIMARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Rawlinsons SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Abbeycroft Leisure SERVICES TO SPORT

SPORTS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Grosvenor TEAM OF THE YEAR

Anglian Water WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR

YOUNG COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

YOUNG SPORTS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

3B Design & Print JUDGES CHOICE

Criteria for each of the awards can be found on the website.

Living Sport

Living Sport is the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough County Sports Partnership (CSP), one of 45 across England, and is part of the CSP Network.

Living Sport was formed in 2006 and attained charitable status in 2007 (registration number 1124122). Our aim is to raise the profile and engagement of sport with local strategic partnerships, and to increase community participation within sport. We are responsible for delivering a number of national initiatives including Sportivate, Satellite Clubs and the School Games.

As a charity, all donations go towards our work in supporting and developing sport in the county. We are developing the next generation of volunteers and coaches providing training, education and work opportunities for young people ensuring our sports infrastructure will be here for future generations

Living Sport are also the county’s strategic lead for the Workplace Challenge, a national campaign to get more workplaces more active, and Training HQ which aims to provide high quality training and courses including Safeguarding & Protecting Children and First Aid at Work.